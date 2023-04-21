Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.