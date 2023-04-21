In the face of daunting maintenance costs for Farrell's proposed splash pad project, the state wants local officials to present an recreational alternative.
City officials are offering an online survey for residents and will provide the state with results by Monday.
The survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFRDK3, ends at 1 p.m. Monday.
It will ask Farrell residents to choose from three options.
The city has received state funding for the splash pad and council is aware of annual costs ranging from $30,000 to $50,000 per year depending on use of the splash pad park.
The city is considering three options. First, maintaining the splash pad and raising the tax rate by 3 mills. This means that every residential tax payer will pay $3 per $1,000 of property assessment. For example, the owner of a $10,000 home would pay an additional $30 per year. The owner of a $100,000 property would pay $300 more per year.
The second option is to keep the splash pad and raise waste water/sewer fees by a $3 flat fee per month for all residential accounts.
The third option is to convert the splash pad project for a different use. An example would be the renovation of Veterans Square and a new inclusive playground that would have a much lower annual operating cost.
The splash pad project would be paid for mostly with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The construction was scheduled to begin later this year or in spring 2024, according to City Manager Ben Prescott.
The total cost is projected to be $385,625. ARPA funds would pay for $308,500, and the city’s match is 20%, or $77,125.
The splash pad would be in the vicinity of Veterans Square. Prescott said council has to determine the location, but estimates the best place for it would be the northwest corner of the park closest to Darr Avenue.
Prescott said he has concerns about the project, starting with the annual cost of maintaining the splash pad.
Another concern is for the safety of children using it. Prescott said lifeguards are not a requirement, but he is concerned with liability of the city.
“Protecting ourselves with liability and safety of the children in case they get hurt or something happens,” Prescott said.
Prescott also has questions about overall safety issues.
“We’re concerned with the overall treatment of the park,” Prescott said.
