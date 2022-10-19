FARRELL – Smoke alarms save lives.
That is why the city of Farrell Fire Department and the American Red Cross, will install free smoke alarms in residents’ homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Farrell residents can call 814-240-7667 to schedule an appointment. Residents who are unavailable Saturday can schedule for another date and time.
Pennsylvania averages a fire every eight minutes, said Geoffrey Domowicz, disaster services program specialist for the Red Cross. FEMA, through the National Fire Incident Reporting System, reported 6 deaths and 20.5 injuries for every 1,000 residential fires in 2020 in the state.
“We respond when people have fires, but let’s try to do something to prevent this,” Domowicz said. “We decided there was an opportunity for us to do a program.”
The program is not only about installing smoke alarms, which cost about $30 apiece.
“At the same time, we’re educating families about the importance of fire safety,” Domowicz said. “When we're in school, we’re very cognizant of doing fire drills every month, but we don’t do them at home, and we actually spend more time at home.”
Sound the Alarm program involves going into people’s homes, going through a quick checklist with them to see what their environment is like.
“We’ll see if they have any fire hazards that we can point out, and at the same, we’re evaluating the home for fire alarms,” Domowicz said.
If the family does not have adequate protection, organizers will install up to three alarms in a home for free. Visits should take approximately 20 minutes.
Since the Red Cross started Sound the Alarm in 2015, they have verified that the program has saved 1,400 lives, Domowicz said.
“People have gotten out of their houses successfully, safely because of the smoke alarms that we had installed,” Domowicz said. “So we know it works.”
Domowicz said the Red Cross and Farrell firefighters are not just going to come Saturday and leave. They will continue to work with the community to get them protected.
“It’s really important in Pennsylvania for us to really focus on fire safety in homes because for the last three years, Pennsylvania has had the highest fatality rate in the United States,”
Domowicz said Sound the Alarm is a legitimate program. It provides the smoke alarms for free and everyone doing the home installation has had background checks with the Red Cross and will be wearing identification.
“It is a very well-thought out program to protect the communities at large,” Domowicz said.
To schedule an appointment or to volunteer for the program, call 814-240-7667.
