FARRELL – Farrell’s new police chief is looking into creative ways to offset the departure of officers through resignations.
Police Chief Charles Rubano was promoted after two months as acting chief, and seven years before that as a detective.
“I thought it would be good to go out as the chief,” Rubano said.
Rubano was born and raised in Farrell and started his career in 1996 at Southwest Mercer County Regional police. He started out as a patrolman, and was promoted through the ranks as corporal, sergeant, detective sergeant, detective captain, and now chief.
Rubano still puts in hours as a detective, working alongside a recently promoted officer, Detective Cpl. Joey Brant.
“It’s nice – solving crimes,” Rubano said.
Rubano, 63, lives in Farrell with his wife Tammy and will not even think of retirement until his wife retires, which should be in about three years, he said. Rubano also has two sons, Richard, a Pennsylvania state trooper and Mario, who works for the New York Academy of Medicine in New York City.
City Manager Ben Prescott said officials undertook an extensive interviewing process and that he personally asked Rubano to apply for the chief position.
“It’s hard to turn down somebody who lives in the city, was born and raised here, who is knowledgeable, who has risen through the ranks, and has the respect of not only the community, but the other police forces that he deals with,” Prescott said. “He was without question the best current selection that we could’ve made and the city is excited by it.”
Rubano’s first project will be implementing body cameras. The body cameras and equipment have arrived and training will happen toward the end of November.
The chief said the biggest obstacle he faces is stemming the departure of patrolmen. Since the dissolution of Southwest and re-establishment of Farrell Police Department in 2016, 22 officers have resigned and two retired.
So far this year, the department has lost five full-time officers. The department has about four vacancies, Rubano said.
“When I graduated in 1993, I took the test at Sharon and Hermitage and there were hundreds of applicants,” Rubano said. “We put our ad out and we had a couple responses.”
But Rubano is a proud and loyal Farrell officer.
“The town is a nice place to work. We have excellent training,” Rubano said. “But they leave for more advancement.”
One of the ways the city is looking to correct that is by giving patrolmen more responsibility.
“A busy patrol officer is a happy officer,” Prescott said. “Chief Rubano is shifting duties around, giving more responsibility to our patrol officers. We feel that engenders some loyalty to the city because we trust them to do more and we expect them to do more.”
Prescott tasked the chief with looking into other creative ways to offset the loss of patrolmen. One of the ideas Prescott has is the use of drones in police work.
“There’s all kinds of law enforcement applications with drone technology,” Prescott said. “A drone can cover the city in 15 minutes where it takes 3 hours for a patrol vehicle to do the same work.”
The city is also in the process of starting a K-9 unit. The Farrell chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and local businesses have volunteered to provide funds for the endeavor. In addition, the city plans to apply for grants.
“We don’t have enough officers to cover the entire city in an efficient method with the structure we have,” Prescott said. “How do you combat that? You look at what tools are available today that we can utilize.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.