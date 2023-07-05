FARRELL — A Farrell Area School District employee is on administrative leave, although there are no details on who or why.
The district made this announcement Tuesday on its official Facebook page:
"While we fully understand the concern surrounding this matter, please know that the District has been made aware of the charges that have been filed against a District employee, and the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, the District cannot comment further at this time. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this matter."
When asked for further details Wednesday, Farrell schools Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King referred to the announcement.
A legal advertisement published in Saturday’s Herald announced the school board would hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The advertisement said the meeting would immediately recess into an executive session for personnel matters. After the executive session concluded, no other business would be conducted and the meeting would be adjourned.
It was not clear whether the personnel matter of the executive session was related to the matter referred to in the announcement Tuesday.
