FARRELL – Farrell City Council voted unanimously at their Monday meeting to abandon plans for a splash pad, and renovate Veteran’s Square instead.
The renovation will be paid for mostly with American Rescue Plan Act funds for about $300,000.
City council received the grant and did not want to return the money, so it came up with an alternative plan.
Several Farrell residents who attended the meeting pleaded with city council to abandon the splash pad project, and vote in favor of the renovation.
“As a Farrell resident I am concerned with the splash pad,” Pamela Rabold said. “I’m very thankful that this will be the last meeting we will ever hear of it again because I’m really tired of this.”
The splash pad was going to cost the city an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 a year in maintenance costs in addition to the $385,000 cost to have it installed near Veteran’s Square.
The city created a survey for residents concerning the fate of the splash pad park and the questions were to build the splash pad and raise the 32.17-mill property tax rate by 3 mills, or nearly 10%, build the splash pad and raise waste water/sewer fees by a $3 flat fee per month for all residential accounts, or $36 a year, and convert the splash pad project for a different use that would have a much lower annual operating cost.
Of the people that took the survey, 75% were against raising taxes, 75% were against raising sewer rates, and 75% were in favor of looking for an alternative avenue for grant funds, City Manager Ben Prescott said.
“I think the city has pretty much spoken,” Rabold said. “Is there not something else we can do for our children for $300,000?”
Mayor Kimberly Doss said they came up with an alternative plan because the city does not want to give the grant money back.
“Your idea for Veteran’s Square is phenomenal. I think it would get more use, visibility, and bring something nice and new to the city,” Rabold said.
Doss explained plans for Veteran’s Square.
“We’d like to build some kind of shelter so that if somebody is having a reunion, they can use the park,” Doss said.
Doss said it would be nice to build a sort of amphitheater.
“We want it to be nice. State-of-the-art,” Doss said.
