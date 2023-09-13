FARRELL – Farrell city residents will likely see a change in their sewer bill in January as the city is planning on moving to a flat rate for customers.
The flat rate for individual accounts will be between $35 and $37, City Manager Ben Prescott said.
“We’re one of the only communities that haven’t moved to a flat rate,” Prescott said. “There must be a reason they’re moving to a flat rate.”
The flat rate is going to be an average of individual usage.
“Some of our citizens will pay a little bit more,” Prescott said. “Some of our citizens will pay a little bit less.”
Prescott said this is a net-neutral move on the city’s part.
“I’m not anticipating the city to pick up any additional funds,” Prescott said.
The move will happen in three phases over three years. In Phase 1, residents will move to a flat rate. in Phase 2, businesses will go to the flat rate. Industry will move to the flat rate in Phase 3.
Phase 1 will start with the January bill.
“We set aside capital funds for the wastewater treatment plant for major repairs, and funds for the stormwater system,” Prescott said. “With the flat rate, we’re looking at still being able to fund those two additional sources, which are requirements for us to be applying for debt service requirements.”
Prescott said he thinks the flat rate will make it easier for everybody.
“Instead of a sewer bill that has $29 as your base fee, and then $1.50 for fees and $4 for the stormwater fee, you’re just going to get a bill that says $35 and you can figure out what your budget is going to be,” Prescott said.
Prescott said there will be several chances for public input.
City council started discussing adopting a flat sewer rate in August and will discuss it more in September.
“We’ll have some presentations about exactly what it looks like as far as numbers,” Prescott said. “As we get ready to move into budget season in October, this will be one of the things up for council to decide.”
