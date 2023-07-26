FARRELL — Amidst complaints from a concerned public, Farrell school officials say they will review their hiring practices and policies.
Before the Farrell school board opened the floor for public comments during their latest meeting Wednesday evening — a meeting that saw a packed boardroom — board special counsel Russ Lucas read a statement for those present to say the district would consult with a third party to review personnel decisions.
Lucas said board members could not provide further information or comment because the matter involves a district employee, and did not name the employee. Lucas added that a third party would be brought in to review the hiring policies for new employees.
Board President Terry Harrison also said during the public comment period that the board members were limited in what they could say.
Although Harrison commented on some topics, such as the board’s policy of requiring speakers to fill out a card beforehand and plans to get microphones for the board room, he sometimes deferred to Lucas or reiterated that the board members were limited in their responses.
Comments from those who chose to speak ranged from recent resignations among school staff to many concerns regarding the district’s hiring process and background checks, which referred to recent hiring decisions.
Neither the residents, Lucas nor the board members mentioned any employee by name or position. However, Elementary Principal Michael Scott Lynch, who was hired earlier this year, faces charges in Crawford County stemming from allegations that he threatened and harassed a woman, and has been served with a protection from abuse order.
Among those speakers was Farrell resident Vernon Scott Jr., who said he wanted to know what changes would be made regarding future hires.
“I’m upset about this, so how is the board going to move forward?” Scott asked.
According to school documents, the school board voted to accept the resignation of former elementary principal Japraunika Wright at its Feb. 13 meeting. The school board then voted to advertise for an elementary principal at that same meeting.
On April 11, the school board voted to hire Lynch as elementary principal at a salary of $105,000.
The hiring was approved in a 5-0 vote, with board members Charles Branca, Allen Harrison, James, Elerby, and Terry Harrison voting yes. Board members Sue Rado, Vice President Tiffany Holden, Gary Satterwhite, and Daniel Dragicevic were absent, according to the meeting minutes.
Prior to his hiring at Farrell, Lynch had worked at the Crawford Central School District for more than 20 years, most recently for 10 years as principal of Meadville Area Middle School, according to the Meadville Tribune.
Lynch resigned for personal reasons from his position at MAMS effective Oct. 10, 2022.
On July 2, a Cochranton woman contacted state police to report that Lynch was following her in his vehicle. The woman drove to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, where police found Lynch allegedly texted the woman repeatedly while following her, the Tribune reported.
Prior to that on July 1, the woman received 20 calls from Lynch between 1:55 and 2 a.m. Despite being told to stop calling, Lynch called an additional 31 times over the weekend and tried to reach the woman through a videoconferencing app.
The woman told police the frequent calls and texts date back to September 2022, when she received a temporary protection-from-abuse order against Lynch.
Before a hearing on the PFA order, Lynch was accused of threatening the woman with a drill. The woman dropped the PFA request and continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch.
Lynch now faces first-degree misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and stalking, two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment, and a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.
An emergency PFA filed July 3 lists Lynch’s place of employment as “Principle (sic) for Farrell School.”
The school district’s directory also listed Lynch as “Elementary School Principal,” as of Wednesday evening.
On July 4, Farrell Area School District’s website and Facebook page posted a statement that said, “While we fully understand the concern surrounding this matter, please know that the District has been made aware of the charges that have been filed against a District employee, and the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, the District cannot comment further at this time. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this matter.”
Although Lynch was not named during Wednesday’s meeting, board members voted to remove an item under “New Hires/Resignations” for a district employee from the meeting agenda.
Harrison said it was unknown when the board would revisit that agenda item.
The board did take other adminstrative actions Wednesday, including a measure to retroactively accept the resignation of former high school Principal Matthew Fowler, effective June 20. Fowler was hired as dean of students by the Hermitage School District earlier this year.
The board also voted to retroactively grant permission to advertise for the high school principal position.
Until a new principal is hired, school Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King will oversee the high school, while Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Emily Clare will oversee the elementary school.
Both will fill the positions on an interim basis. Adams-King has experience from similar situations in the past, Harrison said. Clare previously served as high school principal in West Middlesex Area School District.
Toward the end of the meeting, Harrison apologized for some of the back-and-forth discussions earlier, and said it is important for the board members to work together and with the community.
NOTE: Anyone charged with a crime should be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
