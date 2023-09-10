FARRELL — A woman and a man from Farrell are in jail after authorities say she solicited him to kill the person who reportedly is the father of her young child.
The two were arrested Saturday, and more arrests are expected after the fatal shooting Friday evening at an apartment building in Farrell, authorities say.
Da’Ryan C. Allen, 19, of Farrell was arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail at about 6 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with first-degree homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, two counts of reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence, according to an announcement from Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker.
Marcedes Nicol McKelvey, 24, of Farrell, was arrested and taken to jail shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. She is charged with first-degree homicide, criminal solicitation to commit homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, and child endangerment.
Both Allen and McKelvey were arraigned before District Judge Daniel Davis Saturday evening. Neither were entitled to bond due to the charges filed by Farrell police, the release states.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 9:13 p.m. Friday outside McKelvey’s apartment at 1053 Wallis Ave. in Farrell.
When police arrived, they found JB Ray Brown, 39, of Farrell, with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m. Friday by Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.
Brown’s death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy to collect additional forensic information will be performed by the Erie County Coroner’s Officer.
Acker said investigators believe McKelvey, who is reportedly the mother of Brown’s young child, solicited Allen to shoot Brown.
Allen’s reckless endangerment charges were because a bullet went through McKelvey’s apartment window during the shooting, while McKelvey’s child-endangerment charge was because she and the child were in the front room of the apartment at the time.
“That child was in the line of fire, and she knew they were coming,” Acker said of McKelvey.
McKelvey’s child has since been taken in by family, Acker said.
When interviewed by police, Allen said he threw his clothes in a dumpster. Police later found two sets of clothing in a nearby dumpster, Acker said.
Allen also told police there were supposedly two other people who came to the apartment’s door at the time of the shooting, and that he saw the bullets strike Brown.
An AR-style rifle was used in the shooting, and five or six shell casings were found at the scene. However, the rifle itself has not been recovered, Acker said.
The investigation is ongoing, and several more arrests are expected in the coming days, the release states.
Acker commended the efforts of the Farrell Police Department in this investigation, led by Detective Joey Brant and assisted by several other Farrell police officers.
“Several of them, including Detective Brant, worked all night Friday into Saturday and through Saturday afternoon without sleep. They did an excellent job in their investigation,” Acker said in the release.
The Farrell police were assisted by Acker and Chief County Detective Tony Settle in the investigation.
Allen and McKelvey are scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judge Mary Odem on Sept. 19.
Acker said this appears to be the seventh domestic-related homicide over the past 4½ years.
“People don’t understand why domestic calls are so dangerous,” Acker said.
NOTE: All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
