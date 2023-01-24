FARRELL – The city of Farrell’s garbage rates will increase 153% starting Feb. 1.
City council voted Monday to accept a new contract that runs through Aug. 31, 2026, with Tri-County Industries, Grove City.
Farrell residents will see their garbage bill go from a quarterly rate of $51 to $129 with a garbage tote.
The Mercer County Regional Council of Governments bid out garbage contracts for Farrell and Sharon and solicited bids from three different vendors. Tri-County, based in Pine Township, was the only vendor to bid on the contracts.
Sharon’s garbage rates will double from the $57 quarterly rate on its last garbage contract.
Farrell City Manager Ben Prescott said he contacted Tri-County and asked the company to justify its increase.
“The answer was just like anywhere else in this world,” Prescott said. “New equipment, new costs, employee costs, inflation in general.”
Farrell City Council discussed the garbage contract Monday at its workshop meeting. Council decided to go with unlimited pickup, the same service residents had on the previous contract with Tri-County, which went into effect in 2017.
Under the unlimited option, Tri-County will take away all trash left outside residences. Otherwise, the company leave behind excess garbage, which would be unsightly and could attract vermin.
“We wanted to try to keep the same service because we didn’t want trash everywhere,” Mayor Kimberly Doss said. “People are used to putting everything out so we’re going to continue to do that or it’s going to sit there.”
Councilman Al Rock said council chose the unlimited option because it didn’t want the city to be overrun by rats.
“I don’t want to do it this way, but this is the only way we can get through this,” Rock said. “If there was another way, we’d do it because this is ridiculous.”
City council added a $4 fee for the city recycling program, which includes electronics such as computers and TVs.
With the $4 fee, if all 1,700 garbage accounts in Farrell paid their bill, the recycling program will still cost the city $45,000.
Farrell council decided that it will take the funds out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
