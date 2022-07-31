police clip art

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a crash at 4:44 a.m. this morning on Interstate 80 West in Wolf Creek Township.

In a press release, state police said Daniel Lee Leinen, 23, Sterling Heights, Mich., was outside his vehicle changing a tire when a semi-truck headed west in the right lane hit the front passenger side of Leinen's vehicle.

Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries to the head and chest, according to Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.

The west lanes of I-80 were still closed around 5:15 a.m.

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.