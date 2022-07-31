WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a crash at 4:44 a.m. this morning on Interstate 80 West in Wolf Creek Township.
In a press release, state police said Daniel Lee Leinen, 23, Sterling Heights, Mich., was outside his vehicle changing a tire when a semi-truck headed west in the right lane hit the front passenger side of Leinen's vehicle.
Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries to the head and chest, according to Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.
The west lanes of I-80 were still closed around 5:15 a.m.
