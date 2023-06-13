SHARON – Nancy Black fell in love with the 1950 Ford Crestliner in 1950 when her girlfriend’s brother came to pick them up from the movies in one.
“It was a car just like this,” Nancy said, pointing to the 1950 Ford Crestliner she owns with her husband, Dick. “I’ve loved them ever since.”
Nancy and Dick’s 1950 Ford Crestliner is the featured car in the 40th annual Father’s Day Car Show, from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Sharon.
For Dick, the love affair began in 1972, when Nancy fell for the car all over again. The couple were at a car show parked beside a 1950 Ford Crestliner.
Dick knew just where to find an old Crestliner that sat about three miles down the road from the couple’s New Castle home.
“I stopped that night on the way home and did a quick review of it,” Dick said. “It was pretty sad.”
Dick said the old, beat-up car had a ‘49 front end on it, had rusted-out corners and rocket panels, and the interior was non-existent.
“We ended up buying the car and, with some tinkering, we got it started,” Dick said. “After we got home Nancy said I must’ve killed every mosquito between here and there with the amount of smoke coming out the back.”
They parked the car, put a tarp over it, and for the next six or seven years, Dick gathered parts for it.
In 1975, he decided to start working on it, and he finished the project in 1985. He had to replace everything on the car except for the metal top. He fixed up the car mechanically, and had it painted.
“It was a difficult restoration, but worthwhile,” Dick said.
The car has garnered several first place awards including the Antique Automobile Club of America’s junior award, and two first-place senior awards. Then, it won a first place at the Grand National, which is when all first-place senior cars compete.
The Father’s Day Car Show is free to the public, with door prizes for participants, said Ed Bailey, president of the Shenango Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America Father’s Day Car Show Committee.
With a 45% possibility of rain expected Sunday, Bailey said that could affect turnout. Last year, they had 900 cars when it was bright and shiny outside.
“If it rains in the morning, that could change by half,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the weather never seems to affect spectators, however. He is expecting 10,000 to 14,000 spectators who will be browsing the cars and buying food from local vendors.
The cars will be lined up from Railroad Street to North Main Street. The first 400 participants to register will receive dash plaques.
Bailey said the City Center lot and lots near Penn State Shenango will be the best places for spectators to park.
Proceeds from the show, which amount to around $1,500, are donated to the Shenango Valley Children’s Transplant Fund. Last year, they were able to donate to the Sharon Robotics program and the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
The possibility of rain won’t keep Dick and Nancy Black away. They’ve attended the car show for the last 39 years.
The Blacks also have a 1947 Chevy, 1970 Challenger convertible, and a 1973 Challenger Coupe.
They are excited to show off Nancy’s first love, the 1950 Ford Crestliner.
“We’ve had a lot of fun in the car,” Dick said. “It’s been a good car for us.
