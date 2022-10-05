WEST MIDDLESEX — A combination of funding from different sources will help the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool pursue some potential improvements for its next season.
Although not a municipality itself, the community pool will receive some of the federal CARES Act funding that was originally awarded to the three municipalities that own the pool — Lackawannock and Shenango townships and West Middlesex.
The pool, which is managed by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, had to close for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pool reopened with additional safety measures in 2021 and opened again in 2022, although COG information shows attendance has yet to reach pre-pandemic heights.
According to COG information, there were 3,953 total admissions in 2022, compared to 4,693 total admissions in 2019 — at that time, the highest total in more than a decade.
Brian Foster, COG director of parks and recreation and grant specialist, credited West Middlesex council member Bob Lark with championing the use of CARES Act funds for the pool.
Lark had initially proposed the use of CARES Act funds at a COG meeting earlier this year, since the funds were meant to offset the economic impact of the pandemic and the community pool had indeed been affected by the pandemic.
Representatives of each municipality have since approved the allocation of CARES Act funds to the pool at their respective meetings. Each municipality will contribute $10,000, or $30,000 overall, Foster said.
A steering committee will determine how to spend the funds, with West Middlesex Mayor Stacey Curry overseeing the committee. The committee will also include three members, featuring one representative from each municipality.
If the steering committee decides to pursue projects outside the scope of the CARES Act funds, Foster said officials could also apply for Act 13 funds through Mercer County, Foster said.
Under Act 13 of 2012, companies that drill hydraulic fracture gas wells pay fees to the state, which disburses the impact fees to counties and municipalities through the Marcellus Legacy Fund
A portion of the fee revenue was transferred to the Commonwealth Finance Authority and can fund statewide projects including abandoned mine drainage abatement, sewage treatment, and greenways, trails and recreation projects.
Although the steering committee has yet to meet, Foster said previous discussions have included ideas such as extending a covered area near the pool’s concessions building, improved signage or paving the pool’s parking lot.
One particular project could be a feasibility study, which could make recommendations for future projects at the community pool while opening up new grant opportunities.
The community pool’s last study was conducted in 2008 by Wade Associates, which has since been acquired by Integrated Aquatics.
Previous estimates for an entirely new study ranged from $25,000 to $40,000, although Foster said the community pool could save some money since Integrated Aquatics still has the pool’s information on file.
Foster had applied to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in April to see if the agency would conduct the study, but later learned this summer that DCNR denied the request.
Whatever projects pool officials pursue, Foster said he would at least like to do something during the 2023 season to commemorate the community pool’s 55th anniversary.
“So far, 1968 is the first season I’ve found where the pool was recorded as open to the public,” Foster said.
