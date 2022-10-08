COURTS
U.S. Western District of Pennsylvania
• Le’Var Brown, 33, formerly of Sharon, was sentenced by United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand to 57 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release on firearm and ammunition-related charges. Police said Brown had three guns and ammunition at his and his girlfriend’s homes in Sharon. Brown was convicted of felony heroin and crack trafficking in 2018, as well as additional prior crimes.
• Romondo Oatis, 48, Farrell, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from March 2018 through September 2020 before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. DEA agents said Oatis was a member of a multistate drug trafficking organization, and was intercepted discussing acquiring and distributing cocaine throughout western Pennsylvania. Agents also seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms and bulk currency from members of the organization, including Oatis.
District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Kamar Martino, 35, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a traffic violation withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
• Lamar Gibson, 52, Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of small amount of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and four traffic violations withdrawn; sentenced to fines, and court costs.
• Lesa Carin Tench, 30, Farrell; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and two traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
• Zaire T. Hasan, 22, Maple Heights, Ohio; Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, and driving under the influence at high rate of blood alcohol content, and three traffic violations held for court; released on unsecured bond.
