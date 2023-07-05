Prospects of a big federal program adding more high-speed internet service locally has a small communications company elated.
“We’re super excited about this,’’ Klate Hancock, general manager for Pymatuning Communications Co.
Based in Pymatuning Township, the company, which also owns Pymatuning Telephone, serves around 600 customers in that region of the county. On June 26 the Biden administration announced a $42.45 billion grant program to deliver high-speed internet service to areas without that service. Pennsylvania is getting $1.1 billion from the program.
Pymatuning Communications offers internet service to existing customers. But a federal grant could allow them to provide broadband for up to a couple thousand who currently aren’t their customers.
Maysville and Hamburg roads would be prime locations, Hancock said.
“There are people there who may have internet service. But not high-speed internet service,’’ he said.
Other locations in the county also could benefit from the program. It’s unknown how much Mercer County will get in funding.
Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd took office in 2016 and has since championed having broadband services into unserved or underserved areas of the county.
“There’s been an ongoing frustration trying to get broadband service into rural areas like where I’m from,” said Boyd, who lives in Stoneboro. “In the past we have leaned on cable providers and telephone providers to extend service. It’s pretty frustrating because they weren’t receptive.”
Boyd said he is excited to see that President Joe Biden said last week that high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but an “absolute necessity,” according to the Associated Press. The president pledged that every household in the nation would have access by 2030 using cables made in the U.S.
“It’s been an uphill battle until 2020 when COVID hit,” Boyd said. “We got almost $1 million to get wireless internet across rural areas across the middle of the county.”
Internet providers were able to build 10 towers to improve coverage, and 300 people were provided with broadband services.
Boyd said he does not know the specifics of how the money will be rolled out to counties, or if Mercer County will be receiving further funds.
He said since the announcement, six fiber-optic providers have contacted the county to apply for the grants coming through the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.
“They have been telling us what their plans are,” Boyd said. “They will be applying for these grants and should be successful. This can help Mercer County.”
Boyd said they are taking a regional approach, according to grant guidelines from the authority.
“I’m anxious to see how successful these companies are,” Boyd said. “It will be interesting to see how that pans out.”
They money will be disbursed over the next five years, but the deadline to apply for a grant is Aug. 10.
“It’s exciting to know service is going to be extended in a short amount of time,” Boyd said. “Hopefully we’ll see 100 percent coverage in Mercer County for broadband.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, Butler, a broadband supporter, said he’s been following the program.
“We are still waiting to see if Mercer County and other counties in the 16th Congressional District will be receiving a portion of this federal funding,’’ Kelly said in a news release. “Right now, it’s up to local and county leaders to work with the state to address the areas of need and to receive the funding.’’
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will administer the funding, state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-7th District, Hempfield Township, said in a news release. The authority is working on a five-year plan for the program and expects to begin awarding grants before the end of 2024.
Many facets of today’s life require a strong internet connection, including jobs in all kinds of industries,’’ Wentling said. “This money can offer that much-needed high-speed internet connection to the more rural parts of Pennsylvania, helping them get connected without needing to drive to the nearest library to get a strong signal.’’
Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic development agency, has urged for more and better internet service to the county.
“Having the internet has gone from it being a luxury to an absolute necessity,’’ Rod Wilt, Penn-Northwest’s executive director, said.
The proposal for services provides for 100 Mbps downloading and uploading to be considered as fully served, so companies must bring the standards up, Boyd said.
“It’s very forward looking, planning for the future,” Boyd said. “Speeds to meet the demands for the next decade.”
He said he is very encouraged to see this funding gets distributed to our local companies.
“It seems like we have a lot of interest so we will hopefully benefit from grants coming out,” Boyd said.
It’s been a long, hard road Boyd has traveled to get upgrades in broadband services to unserved or underserved areas of the county.
“This has been a passion of mine to get the service in rural areas,” he said. “So it’s a great thing to see that is likely to be accomplished during my tenure.”
