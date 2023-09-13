HERMITAGE — Before the new FedEx distribution center opens for business this fall, FedEx officials will need to hire package handlers — with opportunities for advancement and further hires in the future.
At a hiring event Wednesday in the Hickory VFW Post 6166, officials from FedEx Ground and Pennsylvania CareerLink encouraged potential applicants to come out and ask questions about the positions, while providing information on how to apply online.
The event was initially open to military veterans for an hour, and then open to the public afterward, according to a flyer.
Brooke Melvin, talent acquisition coordinator with FedEx Ground, was among those speaking with potential applicants, and she said FedEx officials hoped to employe about 60 to 80 people when the distribution center opened on Oct. 6.
The 250,000 square foot distribution facility is located at 2978 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, across the road from Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
The part-time package handler position will begin at about 3 or 4 a.m., and will feature four to six-hour shifts. However, the workload will likely increase as business picks up during the holiday season, and the job is physically demanding, Melvin said.
“Basically the goods will be coming off of those semi-trucks, and then you’ll be pulling things off and storing them or putting them on delivery trucks,” Melvin said.
Package handlers will make $16.50 starting out, with benefits including medical, vision and dental after 90 days of employment.
Employees will have the opportunity to pursue full-time positions in departments such as quality assurance, human resources and coordination. Transfers to other sites within FedEx’s network are also possible, Melvin said.
“If someone needs to move to Denver or Hermitage, they can transfer to another facility,” she said.
Hiring information will be posted on the website Indeed as long as positions are open, Melvin said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.