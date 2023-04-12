Pennsylvania will receive a $50,000 emergency grant for “community wellness and resilience” as the first of several offerings in response to the consequences of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The money comes from the The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with more money to follow in future months.
“We want Pennsylvanians affected by the East Palestine derailment to have the resources and supports they need to work through the toll on their mental health,” Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA, said in a press release. “Trauma can be felt in a number of ways and is personal to each individual. We hope these funds will help individuals get the support they need and will promote resiliency.”
More funds are expected “after 90 days to continue for an additional 12 months to support activities,” the release noted. The goal is “to minimize the long-term impacts and foster resilience in the community, and to expand and enhance the capacity of local crisis response systems to ensure adequate and effective intervention in situations of crisis.”
Previously, the Pennsylvania Department of Health set up a health resource center near East Palestine for residents. That physical presence has been wound down and replaced by a “health resource network” to connect residents to health services regardless of whether they have insurance.
Norfolk Southern also agreed to provide $7.4 million to Pennsylvania, as the Center Square previously reported, in the wake of the train derailment and chemical burn. The majority of those funds will go to local fire departments and to reimbursement state agencies for their response.
SAMHSA directed the public to call its Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990, available 24/7, for counseling to deal with a traumatic event. Its mental health and substance use issues National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), and its 988 crisis hotline, is also available for those seeking help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.