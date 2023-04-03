SHARPSVILLE – A lifelong resident of Mercer County, Mike Fennell said he sees the change necessary to help municipalities, businesses, and people to prosper.
“My plans include economic growth and stimulation, increased support for small businesses, keeping taxes low by cutting waste, watching costs, and growing the tax base,” said Fennell, who is running for one of two Republican nominations in the May primary election.
Fennell served as a Mercer County sheriff’s deputy for the past three years. Before that he was a probation officer for three years and a Pennsylvania state trooper for 25 years. He has also been a small-business owner for the past 20 years.
“I am ready to continue my service to this county as a commissioner,” Fennell said.
Fennell said he recognizes the uncapped potential for the county and looks forward to guiding it toward higher economic growth by supporting small businesses and welcoming new opportunities.
As a law enforcement officer for several years, Fennell supports first responders.
“I’d like to seek funding for the opioid/fentanyl crisis in order to provide our local law enforcement and our coroner with the tools and opportunities to battle this crisis and keep our community safe, which includes a plan to seek federal funding for more K-9 units,” Fennell said.
He also would like to implement outreach and support programs tailored toward veterans to offer them support.
Fennell is a resident of South Pymatuning Township, where he raised two daughters and lives with his wife of 30 years. He graduated from Sharon High School, studied at Penn State Shenango, and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University.
“I am committed to making changes our community needs while ensuring fiscal responsibility,” Fennell said. “I look forward to hearing from and working for the people of Mercer County.”
Others on the Republican ticket are newcomers Mark Benedetto, Ann Coleman, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, and Roy “Trey” Wilt. Democratic candidates are incumbent Timothy M. McGonigle and newcomer James McLusky.
Voters will nominate two candidates from each party who will compete in the fall election for the three commissioner seats.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.