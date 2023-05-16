HERMITAGE — Six out of seven Hermitage School Board candidates will move forward to the November general election.
On the Democratic ballot, newcomer Lucy Nicastro received 975 votes; incumbent Chris Ruffo received 938 votes; newcomer Victoria Tomko received 807 votes; newcomer Melanie Ferguson received 685 votes; incumbent Bethany Becker received 648 votes; incumbent Staci Perman received 724 votes; and incumbent Nichole Hamelly received 506 votes.
On the Republican ballot, Ruffo received 801 votes; Perman received 698 votes; Tomko received 642 votes; Becker received 631 votes; Nicastro received 548 votes; Hamelly received 542 votes; and Ferguson received 459 votes.
All results are unofficial pending the post-election canvass by county election staff and ratification by the county Election Board.
The seven candidates were running for five seats on the Hermitage School Board.
As the only candidate to be among the two lowest performers on both ballots, Hamelly will not advance to the general election.
Ruffo said he was humbled by the votes he received, and wanted to thank the people of Hermitage for their support thus far.
Ferguson said she was grateful for the support and that she was looking forward to the general election in November. In the meantime, Ferguson said she would continue learning what people want and making herself available as much as possible.
Attempts to contact Nicastro, Tomko, Perman, and Becker Tuesday evening were unsuccessful.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.