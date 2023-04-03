HERMITAGE — The weather Saturday stayed favorable just long enough for hundreds of parents and children to enjoy the Daffin’s Easter Egg Hunt at Buhl Park.
Rains throughout the week left the ground sodden, and winds that would cause damage started to pick up right around the time the kids were done collecting eggs. Not long after the egg hunt, Buhl Park officials announced that the park would be closed for the rest of Saturday as a precaution because of the storm and high winds. Buhl Park officials reported the closure with a Facebook post that read, in part, “This is not an April Fool’s Joke.”
