SHARON — A brief fire Monday evening damaged a two-story house and took the life of a dog.
Sharon fire Chief Bob Fiscus said first responders were dispatched to an active fire at 6:51 p.m. Monday at 277 S. Irvine Ave. at Ohio Street in Sharon, just a couple blocks from the fire station.
The house is occupied by two adults and four children, none of whom were home at the time of the fire. The fire is believed to have started on the first floor toward the rear of the house, Fiscus said.
There were two dogs present, one of whom was saved. Fiscus said the other dog succumbed to smoke inhalation despite attempts by first responders, who could be seen on the porch trying to resuscitate the dog.
Fiscus said the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, or around 7 p.m., and first responders began clearing the scene after 7:30 p.m.
Among the responding fire departments were Sharon, Farrell, Hermitage, Patagonia, and Brookfield, as well as the Sharon Police Department and McGonigle Ambulance Service.
Fiscus said he had not yet surveyed the full extent of the damage Monday evening, but suspected that, aside from the fire damage on the first floor, there would likely be smoke damage throughout the house as well.
The family would not spend the night at the house Monday, and the Red Cross had been notified. An investigation into the fire’s cause would begin Tuesday, Fiscus said.
