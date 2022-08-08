SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – No one was injured but two buildings were destroyed in a fire early Saturday at the National Association of the Church of God campground in Shenango Township.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. to the campground at 410 Campground Road.
Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Barnes said flames were visible on the first and second floors and coming through the roof when he arrived.
The two connected buildings sit on 127 acres owned by the church, and were a total loss. One building was the dining hall and the second a dormitory with 30 rooms.
The church holds an annual national family camp every August but skipped the past two years during the pandemic. This year’s camp began Sunday. The event hosted an average of 700 to 1,000 people before the pandemic, and it was expecting at least 500 people on Sunday.
All of the campers had not yet arrived for the event, and there were only two people in the building when the fire broke out. Both got out without problems.
More than 100 firefighters from Mercer County and neighboring Ohio worked for about three hours to put the fire out, Barnes said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but not suspicious, Barnes said.
Firefighters from Shenango Township, West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Wheatland, Patagonia, Sharpsville, Farrell, South Pymatuning, Mercer East End, Jefferson Township, and Clark assisted at the scene, as well as firefighters from Ohio, in Hubbard, Brookfield and Coitsville. Sharon Fire Department was on standby to cover for all of the Mercer County departments sent to the fire.
The two buildings were a total loss. Barnes could not estimate the worth of the buildings.
The church suffered a significant loss of food in addition to its buildings. It is waiting on a follow-up visit from the Department of Agriculture to replace some of their loss.
Right now, Shenango Township has opened up its municipal building doors for the congregation to have gatherings.
The organization, based in Anderson, Ind., says on its website the campground was established n 1916 and that it is the oldest Black-owned campground in the United States.
The congregation does not have a place to store any food at this time, but donations to replace the lost buildings are being accepted at the National Association of the Church of God campground, 400 Campground Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
