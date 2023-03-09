SHARON – A vacant house collapsed after a fire Monday in Sharon.
Firefighters responded at 5:20 a.m. to 524 Ormond Ave. with a report that the porch had already collapsed.
Fire Chief Bob Fiscus said that firefighters took a defensive approach, meaning they were extremely cautious and did not send anyone inside to fight the fire.
Fiscus said the cause and origin of the fire are undetermined.
Firefighters allowed the fire to burn and cleared the scene around 9 a.m.
Fiscus said owners Patricia and Andrew Carpec did not have insurance on the house.
The house, which is on the corner of Ormond Avenue and Hall Street, has been vacant for about 10 years, Fiscus said.
