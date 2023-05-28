SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – A Saturday morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Shenango Township.
The fire erupted in a trailer at Oak Leaf Estates mobile home park around 10:16 a.m., Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Barnes said.
When firefighters arrived the blaze was heavily involved in the trailer’s bedroom and bathroom area.
Along with Shenango Township, West Middlesex, Hermitage, Pulaski and New Wilmington fire departments initially responded to the report, Barnes said.
To prevent the fire from spreading, a second dispatch called in additional fire departments, including, Wheatland, Farrell, Jefferson and Springfield Townships, he said. Fire fighters were at the scene for over two hours to extinguish the blaze, Barnes said.
The trailer’s resident wasn’t inside when the fire started and no injuries were reported. An immediate cause of the blaze is undetermined and the fire marshal will investigate, he said.
