SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – No one was injured in a commercial fire early Saturday at the National Association of the Church of God campground in Shenango Township, but an annual event at which 500 people were expected starting Sunday was disrupted.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the church at 410 Campground Road. The caller told 911 dispatchers that the flames were through the roof.
When Fire Chief Justin Barnes arrived on site, the flames were visible on the first and second floors and were coming through the roof.
The two buildings that were a total loss were connected. One building was the dining hall and the second a dormitory with 30 rooms in it.
The church holds an annual family camp every August, except during the pandemic for the past two years, which began Sunday. The event hosted an average of 700 to 1,000 people before the pandemic, and they were expecting at least 500 people on Sunday.
Sister Arnetta Bailey said they are still responsible for feeding the members attending the event.
“Individuals have been stepping in to help us,” she said. “It’s challenging.”
Bailey said the loss of the food is disheartening, but they are really feeling the loss of the buildings.
“They represented our past in a significant way,” she said. “They were named for some of our significant leaders that have passed on. That’s really a loss for us.”
The church has been in the area for 106 years. It just honored a woman who attended their annual family camp for 97 consecutive years.
“That’s how you know how important this gathering is,” Sister Bailey said.
There were only two people in the building at the time of the fire, since not everyone had started arriving for the event, and they got out without a problem.
It took more than 100 firefighters from Mercer County and Ohio about three hours to extinguish the fire, Barnes said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but not suspicious, Barnes said.
Firefighters from Shenango Township, West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Wheatland, Patagonia, Sharpsville, Farrell, South Pymatuning, Mercer East End, Jefferson Township, and Clark assisted at the scene, as well as firefighters from Ohio, in Hubbard, Brookfield and Coitsville. Sharon Fire Department was on standby to cover for all of the Mercer County departments sent to the fire.
The two buildings were a total loss. Barnes could not estimate a damage value.
Right now, Shenango Township has opened up its municipal building doors for the congregation to have gatherings.
The church is waiting on a follow-up call from the Department of Agriculture to assist them with the loss of food.
The congregation does not have a place to store food at this time, but donations to replace the lost buildings are being accepted at the National Association of the Church of God campground, 400 Campground Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159.
