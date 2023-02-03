SHARPSVILLE – A fire Friday evening displaced more than 100 elderly residents of a Sharpsville high-rise apartment building and left one resident with burn injuries.
Firefighters were called to the Wade D. Mertz Towers about 8:30 p.m., where the fire began in an apartment on the top floor of the eight-story building.
Sharpsville fire Chief Andrew Totin said fire damage was contained to a single apartment, although there was smoke damage to others. The cause is still being investigated but appears to be accidental, he said. A state police fire marshal is scheduled to investigate on Monday.
Although at least a half-dozen fire departments responded, manpower was the biggest problem, Totin said. With the elevator shut off, firefighters had to fight the fire while evacuating the scores of tenants. Many had to be carried down flights of stairs because they use wheelchairs due to disabilities or illnesses.
The chief said he appreciated the cooperation of the responding departments, which included Sharpville, Hermitage, Patagonia, South Pymatuning Township and Sharon.
Totin said a woman who lived in the apartment where the fire started suffered second-degree burns on her wrist and hip.
He said 102 people had to be evacuated, and it is unclear when they will be able to return.
The building, at 52 S. Mercer Ave. on the edge of downtown Sharpsville, is a privately owned by Wade D. Mertz Affordable LLC.
Shenango Valley Shuttle Service buses were being used to take displaced residents to an emergency shelter set up a few blocks away at Sharpsville Elementary School. The American Red Cross was working to secure temporary lodging for those who had no where else to go.
Herald Staff Writer David Dye reported from the scene.
