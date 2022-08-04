SHARON – Sharon firefighters rescued a dog from the Shenango River after it got trapped Wednesday night by the Silver Street bridge.
The fire department was called to the area at 9:45 p.m. with a report of a dog named "Dexter" that fell into the river.
Firefighter Sonny Miller used the ladder to enter the river in about 20 feet.
“He had to coax the dog to him because the dog was scared,” Fire Chief Bob Fiscus said. “The dog came to him and Sonny was able to put a rope on him to keep him from swimming away.”
The rescue boat was launched from the Quaker Steak & Lube boat ramp and went down to the Silver Street bridge area to pick up the firefighter and dog.
The dog was reunited with his owner, who Fiscus said was Siera Airgood, of Greenville.
On the city’s Facebook page, Liz Rose, who was the 911 caller, stated, “My baby was okay thanks to them. I am so grateful! Thank you for all your hard work and getting my baby boy out!!”
