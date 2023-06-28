Aside from the Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration in downtown Sharon, there will be a variety of upcoming fireworks displays throughout Mercer County.
In West Middlesex, local resident and fireworks enthusiast Rick White will be hosting his annual show, “Fireworks on the White House Lawn,” at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Little League field near his home on Walnut Street, West Middlesex.
Though the nearby Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool will be rented out to his family and friends, White said Walnut Street will be blocked off to allow the public to come watch the fireworks, even if they have to park somewhere else and walk over.
“It gets pretty busy,” White said. “But I’m usually busy getting the fireworks together so I don’t get to see everybody.”
This upcoming show will be White’s 28th annual event, a tradition that started after his father, Gaylord White — who was known throughout West Middlesex and the local school district, where he worked in maintenance — passed away in 1994.
Wanting to start a tradition that would allow his family to get together in the wake of his father’s passing, Rick started organizing the fireworks shows in honor of his father.
The shows have continued to grow in scale and viewership ever since, as the shows grew from a family reunion to a popular community tradition, Rick said.
“It’s brought the community together. Everybody’s been very supportive, and it’s nice to have that,” he said.
The show is expected to last for about 25 minutes, along with a finale lasting a couple minutes. The theme for this year’s show is “Disney,” and will include music.
Although the show is predominantly funded out of White’s pocket, people and businesses have made donations over the years to help pay for some of the fireworks.
More information can be found on the “Fireworks on the White House Lawn” Facebook page.
Sharpsville will hold its second annual “Thunder in the Sky,” at 10 p.m. Sunday with a rain date Monday.
The event is organized by Sharpsville resident and professional Chris Sveda, who previously organized fireworks displays for family and neighbors before officially promoting his display as “Thunder in the Sky” last year.
The show will be visible to the public, with parking recommended along the east end of High Street, Sharpsville, for the best possible viewing, according to a flyer.
Donations are requested to fund this year’s show, and that without the community’s support, the show will not be able to continue for years to come. Donations can be made through the website spotfund under “2023ThunderInTheSky.”
In keeping with the show’s theme of “Saluting our Veterans,” any money raised beyond the show’s costwill be donated to Mercer County Veterans Affairs, with the help of the Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.
“This would just be a small “Thank You” for all they have done for us, although they deserve so much more,” the flyer states.
For more information, visit “2023 Sharpsville Thunder In The Sky” on Facebook or email Sveda at cjsveda44@gmail.com.
According to information from Visit Mercer County PA, the county’s tourism bureau, other local events include:
• The Greenville Freedom Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with live music, family entertainment, military exhibits and a fireworks finale. Meanwhile, the Heritage Days Super Cruise invites all car enthusiasts to Greenville’s Main Street from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Westminster College’s annual Independence Day celebration will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a free concert and a fireworks show at Brittain Lake on the college’s campus.
• The Grove City Annual 4th of July Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
For more information, call 724-294-5094.
According to Visit Lawrence County, events in Lawrence County include:
• The Ellwood City Festival will feature fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday at Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
• The Pearson Park Independence Day Celebration will feature fireworks at 10 p.m. Tuesday at 179 Pearson Park Drive, New Castle.
• The 40th Annual Slovenefest will feature fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 8, at S.N.P.J. Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley.
• The Enon Valley Community Day will have fireworks at 10 p.m. July 15 at Enon Valley.
• The Summer Throw Down at Mines and Meadows will feature fireworks at 10:05 p.m. July 22 at Mines and Meadows, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum.
• The Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair will have fireworks at 10 p.m. July 29 in downtown New Castle.
• The Lawrence County Fair will have fireworks at dusk on Aug. 19 at 464 Midway Road, New Castle.
In Crawford County, Gateway Jamestown’s annual Independence Day Fireworks at Pymatuning State Park will begin at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday. Sunday is the rain date.
