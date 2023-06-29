MERCER – Witnesses present for the April shooting death of Jaysun Burns testified at a Campbell, Ohio, man’s homicide preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., 27, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death April 1 outside a Farrell bar.
The first man to testify was given immunity from prosecution by the district attorney.
He said he was hanging out with Harrison and another friend when they decided to go to Razzcal’s at 802 Roemer Blvd. to meet some women. They got to the bar around midnight and went in and had been drinking and smoking marijuana that night.
Under cross-examination, the witness said when they went outside, one of the girls they were with was being attacked and they went to help. That’s when Burns and another man came at them threateningly, the witness said.
He said he swung at Burns and his friend first, and ended up hitting Burns four times. He said the defendant and the other man they were with both hit Burns as well. He said Burns never threw a punch, and as Burns’ friend was down on the ground, Burns took off for his vehicle like he was going to get something.
The witness testified that Harrison shot toward Burns. He said that he knew from an earlier conversation that day that Harrison had a gun for protection, since they were entering an area with which they were not familiar.
The second witness, who knew Burns well, said Harrison and the two people with him that night all attacked Burns.
She said she saw Harrison reach down like he was pulling out a gun, but she did not actually see him pull the trigger and hit Burns.
Harrison got in his vehicle and drove away.
Burns was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati testified that the death was called in at 5:50 a.m. April 1. He said that Burns was killed in the manner of homicide, and that he had a bullet wound to the back. He also had contusions to the eyes and abrasions to his hands and right knee, Libonati said.
In a criminal complaint, state police said surveillance video captured the victim being physically assaulted by Harrison. The video shows the victim walking away from Harrison, and Harrison can be seen pointing a firearm at the victim. The video shows Harrison discharge the firearm and a muzzle flash can be seen. The victim is then seen falling to the ground, police said.
Defense Attorney Stanley Booker argued that the charge of first-degree murder should be dropped because there was no physical evidence that Burns was shot. Both witnesses could not say they saw a gun being shot.
Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander disagreed. He said the second witness said she saw Harrison pull out a gun.
“We believe all the evidence together establishes every element of murder in the first degree,” Sander said.
District Judge Daniel W. Davis held the first-degree murder charge over to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Harrison’s next court day is Aug, 29 in the Mercer County Common Pleas Courts.
EDITOR’S NOTE: All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
