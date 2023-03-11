Father Brandon Kleckner got a different kind of baptism under fire Friday night.
Joining St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greenville as its head priest in July, Kleckner volunteered to serve fish dinners at the church’s fish dinner fundraiser.
“Its been pretty steady,’’ he said while plopping a large fried fish on a woman’s plate. “We’ve been seeing more people every week.’’
The Lenten season prepares for the resurrection of Jesus that’s celebrated on Easter. For a number of religions, including Catholics, the church calls on them to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.
As a result, fish dinners on Friday run at a feverish pace, with many non-profit groups using it as a fundraiser.
St. Michael’s uses the Greenville Knights of Columbus’ hall for their dinners. Last week it sold 325 dinners with 125 of those as take-outs.
These non-profit groups try to create a unique experience. Some swear cod is the best fish to offer while others tout haddock.
“We use cod,’’ Marty Aubel, a St. Michael’s deacon said. “That’s a big plus for us.’’
Down the road a few miles the Greenville VFW serves haddock.
“It’s the best fish going,’’ said Julie Griswold, the VFW’s restaurant manager.
The VFW’s fish fry has become an embedded community event going back decades.
“I’ve been here 40 years and it was going on before that,’’ Griswold said.
Non-fish items on the VFW’s regular menu, such as meat, also are offered on Fridays to those whose faith doesn’t require abstaining from meat. But fish is tops on Lenten Fridays.
On a typical Friday around 400 fish dinners are sold at the VFW compared to 100 non-fish meals, Griswold said.
Kaiden Calvin, an 8th grader at Greenville Junior-Senior High School, regularly eats at the VFW with his extended family.
“I switch every other week,’’ Calvin said of his meal choice. “One week I get the VFW burger and the next week I get fish.’’
St. Anthony’s in Sharon has been a big player in Lenten fish dinners.
“We average about 500 meals every Friday,’’ Mary Ann Kleinfelder, a volunteer said.
The all-time record was several years ago when St. Anthony’s sold 705 dinners.
“We had to close the doors,’’ said Mary Ann Pranic, a long-time volunteer.
The side dish options for St. Anthony’s meal includes its own homemade coleslaw, fresh-cut french fries or a baked potato, applesauce and homemade peanut butter cookies. Homemade palachinka, which is similar to a crepe, also is available.
Along with good food, St. Anthony’s has a strong volunteer base to help cook and serve meals and all the other duties in keeping things moving.
“We average about 30 volunteers every Friday,’’ Pranic said. “That’s one of the things that makes us successful.’’
For churches without a huge congregation to crank out restaurant-style meals, there’s other options on Lenten Fridays. St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon sells pirogi, stuffed cabbage, halushki, nut roll and other goodies all made by church members and volunteers. Everything is sold to go.
Occasionally, church member Petro Fedak gets creative with his pirogi. Normally stuffed with cheese or potato, Fedak at times will use blueberry and fruits.
“You don’t find that very often,’’ he said.
Like other groups, the Sharpsville VFW has seen a growing trend in fish dinners.
Decades ago virtually all the fish was fried. But now about 30 percent of patrons ask for baked fish, said Alan Riffe, a VFW chef.
“The driving force behind that is people are trying to eat healthier,’’ Riffe said.
The VFW is able to maintain supplies of fish, a pleasant change from last year, he reports.
“With COVID going on last year’s supplies were not good,’’ Riffe said.
With a full kitchen and paid staff, the Sharpsville VFW offers fish dinners year round.
Haddock is the fish offered at the VFW.
“It’s really a personal preference,’’ Riffe said. “But I think haddock’s flavor is better.’’
He gave the same answer as the other groups visited Friday on what makes his organization’s fish dinners special.
“We have the best fish dinners around,’’ Riffe said
