CLEVELAND — Two men, one a Hermitage resident, are scheduled for sentencing Thursday for illegally putting weights in fish they caught for a tournament last year.
Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, and Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, Ohio, face up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine after their guilty pleas to cheating, a fifth-degree felony under Ohio law. Cominsky and Runyon also pleaded guilty to unlawful ownership of wild animals, a fourth-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.
Authorities confiscated the boat the two men used Sept. 30 in the Cleveland tournament on the Lake Erie Walleye Trail season-ending event. The court is considering the boat forfeited.
Cominsky and Runyan competed in that day’s tournament, where competitors tried to catch five fish with the highest total weight. Their catch weighed in as the heaviest, but Tournament Director Jason Fischer became suspicious and ordered the fish cut open.
Inside the fish, Fischer, who also runs the Lake Erie Walleye Trail circuit, found eight 12-ounce weights and two 8-ounce weights, along with several walleye fillets, which made Cominsky and Runyan’s catch much heavier than it actually would have been.
The director disqualified the Cominsky-Runyan team on the spot. Had they won, they would have received $28,760.
Cleveland Metroparks Police responded to the initial call and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources led the investigation.
Cominsky and Runyan were also charged with attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools but prosecutors decided not to pursue those charges.
