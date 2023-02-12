SHARON – The F.H. Buhl Club is celebrating making $6.5 million in renovations, including a new Wellness Center, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The funds for the project were secured from overwhelming community support from across the Shenango Valley, including the lead matching gift of $2 million from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation.
“It’s amazing,” said Jason Kmick, executive director. “We’re just so lucky that this community felt so strongly of this place.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is by invitation only, with state legislators, community members and about 60 donors on the list.
Renovations of the 119-year-old building began in April 2022. The last significant renovations made to the Buhl Club were in 1967.
Phase 1 of the renovations was the childcare center in 2017, which cost about $400,000.
Phase 2 renovations began with an overhaul of the first floor, including a new welcome center, an expanded Wellness Center with new equipment, a youth and teen center, a family locker room, and updated men’s and women’s locker rooms.
More renovations to come include an elevator, an updated dance studio, and added restrooms on the second and third floors. Cosmetic updates are being made throughout the building.
The HVAC system was updated with a grant from the city of Sharon for $225,000.
Phase 3 renovations are the parking lot, lights, sidewalks, updates to the pool, and facade updates. Upgrading 50-year-old electrical and mechanical systems is also a priority in phase 3. It is expected to cost about $2.5 million. Kmick and his staff are securing grants to pay for the last phase.
The underlying theme for the project is an emphasis on expanding the benefits of membership, programming for all ages, safety and security and accessibility.
Programming and staff are now Kmick’s number one priority.
“We’re very much looking forward to what we can do in the upgraded building now,” Kmick said. “At the end of the day, it’s about the people who work here, and the people who come here.”
The nonprofit club at East State Street and Pine Avenue opened in September 1903. It was built at the then-substantial cost of a quarter-million dollars by Sharon industrialist/philanthropist Frank H. Buhl as one of his many gifts to the community.
“It’s awesome,” Kmick said. “We’re very fortunate.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
