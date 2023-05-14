SHARON – The city of Sharon is applying for a grant to install a fitness court on the Huntington Bank space in downtown.
The fitness court would take up a 35-by-35-foot space, said Suzanne Kepple, Sharon’s community development director.
The cost of the entire project would be $200,000 and the grant would cover $30,000, so the city would have to find additional funding.
“You have a wall on the end of it and different equipment, free-standing that you’d see in a regular gym,” Kepple said. “ The area near Huntington is very visible and next to Penn State. They like to hear that and the walkability of the city and the health equity of the city.”
City Manager Bob Fiscus said that accepting the funds does not lock them into building a fitness court.
“We’ve applied for additional money to develop this site,” Fiscus said.
Kepple said city council would have to approve a resolution to adopt a letter of support to go forward with the grant.
Kepple said the National Fitness Campaign knows what it is doing. In a presentation, it outlines the funding.
“Basically, they help you look for sponsors and donations,” Kepple said.
Fiscus said he thought it was a good idea to have a functional training system with thousands of exercises. He said the exact spot has not yet been identified.
“We want to make sure we follow the guidelines,” Fiscus said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.