A tree-trimming crew removes trees and foliage hanging over East Connelly Boulevard Friday in an effort to improve visibility for drivers near the Spencer and Service avenue intersections in Sharon. The Spencer crossing has had 16 accidents since 2019 – two just this week, as well as a fatality last November.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Foliage cut to improve visibility near bad Sharon intersection
SHARON – A tree-trimming crew removes trees and foliage hanging over East Connelly Boulevard Friday in an effort to improve visibility for drivers near the Spencer and Service avenue intersections in Sharon.
City officials have called the Spencer crossing the most dangerous ion town. It was been the scene of 16 crashes since 2019 – two just this week, as well as a fatality last November.
