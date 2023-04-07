Two Christian groups marked Good Friday with their own separate walks that were connected spiritually.
Members and friends of Our Freedom Chapel took to the streets of Sharpsville on Friday morning to observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as the end of Holy Week nears. In Greenville, Barry McLaughlin, temporary pastor at Orangeville Baptist Church, and his son, Pastor Barry McLaughlin Jr., hosted the event.
Both groups, which invited public participation, had volunteers carrying a replica of the cross — representing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — through the towns.
“It’s a blessing to be able to serve Christ,” said Ann Baker of Sharon, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon.
Good Friday marks the day that Jesus died on the cross, and the walk is a reminder of how he gave his own life so that his followers could have salvation, said Cary Parsons, pastor of Our Freedom Chapel.
Parsons’ Sharpsville-based church, which is non-denominational, tries to focus faith on the essentials.
“We have a tendency to simplify things, just like Christ did,” he said of how he explains Holy Week.
That includes praying for groups like first responders and students throughout the year, collecting donations for the Sharpsville Community Food Pantry and hosting the cross walk to share Easter’s message of hope with the community.
About 30 participated in the two-mile Greenville walk, which began with a short service in the community room at Greenville House apartments. Both groups talked about the importance of being inviting to all communities.
“The purpose we are here for is to glorify God and Jesus Christ,’’ the elder McLaughlin said. “It’s important for our faith to reach out to the community in a loving way.’’
Angelo Kostas took a turn carrying the cross while walking with his wife Dana. The two are close friends of the McLaughlin family.
Kostas found it difficult to talk about the experience.
“It was very emotional,’’ he said. “It’s a privilege to be able to do this.’’
For Chris Wiley, the cross represents what Good Friday is all about.
“It’s a remembrance of the Lord and the sacrificing of his life,’’ Wiley said.
Cross walks are purposely held outdoors.
“We’re not a four-walled church,” Parsons said as he headed outside to prepare the Styrofoam cross.
Sharpsville Cross walk attendees were wrapping up breakfast prepared by church member Barbara Madasz.
She was unable to join the walk but said that she likes being able to support the church that she says changed her life.
“This is the most important meal of the year for me,” she said.
Steve Devito, a member of the Wisdom Center in Girard, Ohio, was invited to the cross walk by chapel member Paul Sees of Masury.
Devito said he has participated in many prayer walks and said that evangelism is his calling in life.
“This is sharing what Jesus did for us,” Sees said.
Other Holy Week events for Our Freedom Chapel included washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday — marking the the Last Supper with Jesus and the 12 Apostles — and a Good Friday evening service.
The church, 106 N. Mercer Ave., holds its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Parsons said all are welcome.
“The more, the merrier,” he said.
In the Greenville walk, the group paused for few minutes in front of a Main Street home that caught fire March 31. Diana Mayes-Britton, 35, and her 11-year-old twins, Olivia and Jonathan Mayes, died in the blaze.
Since the fire, remembrances such as heart-shaped balloons and toys have been laid in front of the house.
‘It’s hard for me not to cry over this,’’ McLaughlin said. “I’m asking God to intercede and help this family with their pain.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.