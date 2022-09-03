The Whole Sh’Bang is more than just a food truck.
“It’s a family,” said Michael Klamer, director of The Whole Sh’Bang.
The truck is part of a new program at Whole Life Services, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mercer County.
Since making its debut earlier this summer at the Relay for Life of Western Mercer County held at Riverside Park in Greenville, Klamer and Whole Life Services have lined up several more outings, including today at Buhl Park for Buhl Days.
The individuals who work on the truck get paid for their time while learning how to cook, work with kitchen equipment and interact with the public.
Klamer hopes that the food truck program and Whole Life can help break the stigma that individuals with various disabilities aren’t capable of being employed.
“That’s what Whole Life is all about,” he said of how the agency supports the individuals’ independence.
And after the individuals are paid and expenses are covered, any remaining profits go back into Whole Life programming and services.
Klamer has been working for Whole Life since April. He has a background in restaurant management and he helped design the menu, which can be customized depending on the event.
Popular items are pasta bread bowls, hot dogs, walking tacos and cheesy potatoes.
Customers can book the truck for public or private events.
Since the first event, which Klamer said went well, he continues to play with the menu. He might add a pressed steak sandwich, noting that the menu will never include something he wouldn’t eat himself.
The food truck has been getting a steady stream of bookings into next year thanks mostly to word of mouth, Klamer said.
This year’s stops have included the parking lot at NLMK Pennsylvania, Farrell; Northstar Marina, Clark; the Hermitage Arts Festival; multiple fundraisers; and a ladies’ golf outing at Buhl Park.
Klamer designed the golf outing menu around the event’s “luau” theme with offerings like teriyaki beef sliders with pineapple chunks.
At the arts festival, the food truck group was busy selling loaded potatoes and pasta bread bowls.
Klamer was showing Brandon Levan how to prepare one of the bread bowls by filling it with pasta, sauce and meatballs, then topping it off with a piece of garlic bread.
Levan said he likes meeting new people and learning how to cook.
Everything but the pasta is prepared on the truck, which Whole Life ordered from Rolling Kitchens, helping Klamer stick to his “fast and tasty” motto.
The Whole Sh’Bang is scheduled for these upcoming events: Buhl Day on Monday; the Hermitage Night Market on Thursday; and the Whole Life Services Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at the agency’s headquarters, 1565 E. State St., Hermitage.
The festival will feature vendors, crafts, raffles, music and food, and it will also serve as an open house of sorts, as building renovations are near completion, Klamer said.
He’s planning a special menu for the event with items like haluski and something inspired by fall.
For more information about The Whole Sh’Bang food truck, check it out on Facebook, call 724-920-0504 or email mklamer@wholelifepa.org
