HERMITAGE — The Lady Scouts Food Fight is over, but thousands of pounds of donated food will now go toward those in need throughout Mercer County.
The food fight, held from Aug. 8 through Sept. 1, raised 7,153.6 pounds of food – nearly 4 tons – or the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. More than 60 businesses participated in the competition, Lady Scouts President Cara Papay said.
“The businesses seemed to enjoy the competition, but they also seemed to enjoy rallying their employees and their customers as well,” Papay said.
The winner was St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in West Salem Township, which collected 1,073.5 pounds themselves — more than half of the food fight’s original goal of one ton, or about 2,000 pounds, of food, Papay said.
While competing with other businesses, the residents at St. Paul’s competed against each other, which helped spur donations. Reynolds Services Inc. came in second place with 710.3 pounds, and Seven Seas Pools and Spas came in third place with 645 pounds.
“I think this really showed the need in the community, and everyone enjoyed being able to help their neighbors,” Papay said.
Organizers announced the competition’s winner Saturday during the Community Food Warehouse’s “Stuff-The-Bus” food drive event in the parking lot of Giant Eagle in Hermitage, which some of the Lady Scouts also served as volunteers.
For taking first place, St. Paul’s received a trophy donated by Mohr Well Drilling in Greenville. The Lady Scouts also provided doughnuts donated by Apple Castle and O’Neill Coffee Co., and Farrell Coin Laundry also donated doughnuts and coffee from the same two businesses.
“I think it shows what a huge community effort this was,” Papay said of the donations.
Development Manager Sarah Worthington with the Community Food Warehouse said the Lady Scouts Food Fight will help the warehouse continue serving the needy in Mercer County, which includes about 4,500 families a month through the warehouse’s member agencies and in-house services.
That demand increased from about 4,200 families a month that were served a couple months ago, while food donations to the warehouse continue to remain low due to multiple factors including inflation and the summer months being a low-interest time for donations. Giving is expected to increase as the holidays approach.
“Just in terms of sheer volume, I’ve never seen a food drive like this,” Worthington said. “We are overwhelmed with the participation from businesses and the Lady Scouts for their hard work coordinating this food drive.”
The Lady Scouts organization is comprised of more than 40 members who enjoy having fun, learning new things and doing good for the community, and go by the motto “be social, do good.”
The idea for the Lady Scouts food fight started after Papay saw a local news story earlier this year about the decreased food donations to the Community Food Warehouse.
Later when the Lady Scouts kicked off the food fight with a live stream at the Community Food Warehouse, Papay said she and the other members were surprised to see the empty shelves where food would normally be stored.
That initial kickoff helped start the initial participation by local businesses, and the Lady Scouts originally borrowed about 55 bins from the Community Food Warehouse for collecting food. Later, the food fight spread through word-of-mouth and businesses began filling their own bins, Papay said.
“It snowballed very quickly. We had several businesses that we approached ourselves, and other businesses that reached out to us,” she said.
Based on the feedback from this initial Food Fight and their continuing mission to support the community, Papay said the Lady Scouts were considering holding another Food Fight in the future.
