HERMITAGE — The second annual Stuff-the-Bus event will return this Saturday, collecting food for the upcoming holiday season.
Myron’s Meal Mobile, a repurposed school bus used by the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, will be parked in the center of the Hermitage Giant Eagle’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.
During that time, local officials encourage the community to stuff the bus — which is normally used to deliver meals throughout Mercer County — with food donations after shopping at Giant Eagle.
Volunteers inside Giant Eagle will hand out sheets with the most-needed food items to help shoppers interested in participating in Stuff-the-Bus, warehouse Development Director Alexis Spence-Locke said.
“We’re going to need a lot of nonperishable items like canned vegetables with low or no salt, canned stews or soup, canned proteins like canned tuna, peanut butter, or juices,” Spence-Locke said.
“We’ll even take certain non-food items like soap or shampoo, because these are things our neighbors are calling out for,” she added.
The first Stuff-the-Bus event, held last year in the same location, collected about 1,815 pounds of nonperishable food.
Spence-Locke said the goal this year is to surpass that previous benchmark.
“The community last year really came out and showed up, and we truly collected more food than we expected,” she said.
Any food collected through this event will go toward food distributions during the holiday season, which stretches roughly from September through December — a typically busy season for the food warehouse, which comes amidst an already busier-than-usual year, Spence-Locke said.
The food warehouse distributed about 1.2 million pounds of food through its 30 member agencies across Mercer County. By late August of this year, about 1.6 million pounds of food had already been distributed.
Multiple factors are driving this increased need for food assistance, from recent cuts to SNAP benefits to higher costs in general due to inflation.
On top of those unique factors, the community will face the additional costs traditionally caused by the holiday season, such as higher utility costs when the weather gets cold and parents trying to afford gifts for their children, Spence-Locke said.
All of these difficulties combined could mean an “exponential” increase later this year compared to previous holiday seasons, she said.
“Our neighbors are having to make impossible choices,” Spence-Locke said. “We’re probably going to see numbers that we’ve never even seen before.”
