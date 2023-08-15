A bald eagle, a wooden engraving of the United States, an emotional farewell — these are just some of the pieces created by Mercer County’s students for the VFW Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Students from Hermitage and West Middlesex Area school districts, and Mercer County Career Center entered, with the most submissions coming from students at Hickory High School in Hermitage, said Beth Addicott, Hickory Auxiliary VFW Post 6166 Patriotic Instructor chair.
“This was my first year being involved, but the art teachers here were very supportive of the students and the contest,” Addicott said, referring to Hickory High School art teachers Beth Anne Black and Adam Darby.
The contest featured two categories for two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork.
To participate, a student’s art had to have been sponsored by a local VFW at the district level, then submitted to the state level. After that, entries could advance to the national level, Addicott said.
At the district level, each VFW post can sponsor only one 2-D piece and one 3-D piece. This meant multiple VFWs from throughout the area had to help submit the many pieces of artwork created by Mercer County’s students, Addicott said.
“If it wasn’t for those VFWs working with us, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Addicott said.
One submission from Hickory which took third place at the state level’s 3D category was “Merica,” a ceramic sculpture of a bald eagle created by senior Abby Snyder.
Snyder said she was inspired to create a bald eagle sculpture for the contest since the animal is already a symbol of the United States, and because her grandfather, Fritz Snyder, recently helped her spot a bald eagle nest while traveling in the Meadville area.
“It’s a patriotic animal and I’ve seen them before,” Snyder said.
Hickory graduate Isabella Gingras also participated in the contest, with her charcoal drawing, “The Pain of War,” taking first place at the district level’s 2D category.
Gingras based the drawing on a photograph she saw from the World War I-era, showing a woman tearfully seeing off an American soldier.
“I think it was something different,” Gingras said. “It shows what people go through.”
At West Middlesex Area School District, students contributed a series of 3D pieces to the Patriotic Art Contest — overseen by industrial arts teacher Chuck Spangler, who said he became involved in the contest this year because it introduced the 3D category.
“Since it wasn’t restricted to just paintings or drawings this year, my students could submit something that they worked on in the shop,” Spangler said.
West Middlesex senior Caden Bender took first place at the state level’s 3D category and was a runner-up at nationals for “Pride in this Land,” a wooden cutout of the U.S. featuring an engraving of a bald eagle and the White House.
Bender decided on his project since he already makes wooden engravings of American flags. He also wanted to honor veterans, including his brother Chase Bender, who is serving in the Army National Guard.
“There’s a lot of people in my family that have served,” Bender said.
Fellow senior Ava Gilmore was a runner-up at the state level for “Summer Sparklers,” a red, white and blue industrial art piece adorned with an American flag and sparklers.
Gilmore said she chose her project to both incorporate the three patriotic colors and to represent the many celebrations that take place nationwide every Fourth of July.
Senior Taylor Glaser also participated in the contest, submitting “Land of the Free Illumination,” a wooden base holding up an acrylic engraving of the U.S., American soldiers and the phrase “Land of the Free,” with red, white and blue lights projected from the base.
Addicott said she hopes to grow local participation in the contest among local school districts, and the four students interviewed all encouraged others to create something for next year’s contest.
“Try to do something that’s going to stand out,” Gilmore advised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.