WEST MIDDLESEX — Students at Oakview Elementary School had a chance to go “shopping” for school supplies Friday, courtesy of the nonprofit Marla Makes A Difference.
Arranged along a few tables, the students had a chance to pick from pencil cases, crayons, folders, and other supplies in various colors, including notebooks with “Marla’s Notebooks” on the covers.
The donation, and the nonprofit, were conducted in memory of West Middlesex graduate Marla Pivarnik, who passed away in her sleep in 2013 at the age of 22, due to prescriptions accidentally prescribed by two separate doctors.
Present Friday morning to share Marla’s story with the students were Marla’s parents, Melinda and Michael Pivarnik.
“Marla loved learning, she loved school, and she loved back-to-school shopping,” Melinda said.
Some students asked questions, such as what Marla’s favorite subject was — which her parents responded with reading, writing and psychology — and what the parents’ favorite memories with Marla were.
Michael said his favorite memory was a trip to a Penguins hockey game with Marla, while Melinda said her favorite memory was shopping for school supplies, which included a hair product Marla said she “needed.”
That love of learning and school supplies was what led to Marla’s parents, family and friends forming the nonprofit Marla Makes A Difference — which aims to provide school supplies to students while keeping Marla’s memory alive.
“Enjoy school while you’re here. You’re going to miss it when it’s over,” Michael said.
