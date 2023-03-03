PINE TOWNSHIP — A former employee of George Junior Republic is facing charges in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on accusations that she helped three of its juvenile residents escape in 2022.
Melissa Lee Grosz, 28, of Edinburg, Pa., will face a Common Pleas Court of Mercer County arraignment March 21 before Judge D. Neil McEwen. Grosz was charged Nov. 3 by state police with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and two counts of hindering apprehension.
District Judge Douglas Straub ordered the charges against Grosz held for court in a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.
State police on Jan. 19, 2022, learned that three residents of GJR in Pine Township had escaped from the facility, which serves at-risk male youth, and stole a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Because of the reasons for their placements at GJR, two of the youth were considered escapees and the other a runaway.
On Jan. 21, 2022, one of the boys was caught and returned to GJR. He said Grosz had been aware of the planned escape and provided assistance after the escape by ordering them food delivery.
Grosz told police on Feb. 7, 2022, that she had not been aware of the escape nor did she have contact with the trio or send them food.
The boy was interviewed by police a second time; he maintained that Grosz was aware of the escape plans and later sent them fast food through a delivery service.
Police determined that the food order came from Grosz’ account and was sent to the boys’ location in Cleveland.
Nathan Gressel, chief executive officer of George Junior, confirmed that Grosz was terminated, and that the two other boys were apprehended and returned.
Grosz is free on bond.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
