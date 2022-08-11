MERCER – A former Jamestown fire chief pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated assault after being accused of shooting and wounding a man.
David Earl Jones, 55, had been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting of Tyler Charles Schadt, of Greenville.
Jones’ trial was to start next Monday, but he pleaded no contest Wednesday. A sentence hearing has not yet been set.
Schadt suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and neck area, police said.
State police said the incident happened between 1 and 1:20 a.m. June 13, 2021, on property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St., Jamestown.
Police said Schadt had arrived there and the men got into a fight before Jones allegedly produced a firearm from inside his vehicle and shot Schadt once.
A domestic dispute led to the alleged shooting, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker confirmed last year. He also told the Meadville Tribune that Jones was the chief of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at that time.
Acker said Jones shot Schadt once with a .45-caliber handgun in the back of the neck. He added that the Schadt family’s three children under the age of 7 saw the shooting.
Jones was taken into custody by Jamestown police without incident. He was taken to Mercer County Jail and has been free on bond since June 28, 2021.
