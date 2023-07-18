PINE TOWNSHIP — Financial records indicated that the former director of Grove City Community Library overpaid herself by approximately $26,000 over more than three years, according to documents filed Tuesday in the case.
Amy L. Gallagher, 55, of Grove City, was charged Tuesday with six counts of forgery, 10 counts of tampering with records and four counts of theft by unlawful taking.
She worked at the Grove City Community Library for approximately 10 years and had been the library’s director from 2018 until June, when library board President Erin Pisano said she was no longer employed, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of her dismissal.
Gallagher also is a member of Grove City Borough Council and lost in the May primary in her bid for re-election. Her term expires at the end of this year.
Because of the potential for conflict of interest in a case involving a borough council member, Grove City police referred the investigation to the district attorney’s office.
Michael Allias, then a corporal with Grove City police, was the initial investigator before county detectives took over the case, according to court documents. In the weeks leading up to the investigation, Allias had been a candidate for the Grove City police chief position made vacant by the retirement in February of former Chief Dean Osborne.
Council approved Allias as the new police chief at its meeting Monday. Gallagher was not present.
The investigation began in early July, when Pisano reported the theft of $26,292 to Grove City police. After taking over the investigation, Mercer County police said they examined the library’s financial records with Pisano and library Solicitor Jack Kline.
Police said in the court documents that Gallagher, a salaried employee not eligible for overtime overpaid herself from 2020 until her removal in 2023.
• In 2020, Gallagher received total pay of $46,760, $3,340 more than her approved salary of $43,420.
• In 2021, Gallagher received total pay of $58,583, $11,733 more than her approved salary of $46,850.
• In 2022. Gallagher received total pay of $56,619, $7,488 more than her approved salary of $49,131.
• Before her removal in 2023, Gallagher received $25,487, $3,731 more than her approved salary of $21,756.
Police said in the criminal complaint that Gallagher also paid herself several months in advance more than once — investigators accused her of taking her salary for November and December 2021 and January of 2022 in November of 2021.
Under Grove City Community Library’s fiscal policies, at least two people — including the board president — have to sign all checks. According to the criminal complaint, Gallagher signed Pisano’s name to checks issued.
Gallagher is also accused of changing entries in the library’s financial records.
The accusations put a dark spin on one of Gallagher’s last public acts as the library’s director.
In April, she put out a public plea for donations, saying that a funding shortfall left the library at risk of closure. The community responded what Gallagher called a “tremendous” outpouring of support.
Staff at the office of District Judge Douglas Straub said they expect Gallagher to be arraigned today.
