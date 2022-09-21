SHARON – City council passed an ordinance Wednesday that would approve the use of the Shenango Inn as a hotel.
Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said before the property would be ready to develop, it must first gain the approval of the city Zoning Commission.
“This will provide a pathway for that to happen, and give assurance that if it happens, they must provide the amenities of a four-star hotel in a residential neighborhood,” Fiscus said.
The zoning board voted in October for a zoning variance that would enable a developer to turn the former Shenango Inn at 1330 Kimberly Road back into a hotel. After that city council and a resident filed appeals that went to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
The appeals were granted, and the issue was sent back to the city and Sharon Zoning Commission.
The city fulfilled its part by passing the ordinance that included wording to make the property and building into a four-star hotel with concierge service, valet service, a full service spa, restaurant and pool. The zoning board now has to make its final ruling.
Fiscus explained that with Sharon’s zoning, there’s residential zoning that allows someone to have an in-home daycare or an in-home salon, and this ordinance adds to the list.
Michael Yanko purchased the property in February for almost a half-million dollars. In March, he presented a plan to council that would lead to a soft opening of the four-star hotel/restaurant Nov. 29.
Yanko estimated a cost of $6 million to buy, renovate, market and open the business he called “The Shenango Hotel.”
Yanko said opening the hotel and the restaurant, which will retain its traditional name of The Golden Lion, will generate 60 to 65 jobs to be filled locally.
The former hotel has been empty for about four years after being used as an assisted-living home for nearly three decades. City officials and members of the community have expressed fears that it would become a blighted property.
Another developer expressed interest last year in restoring the property to a high-end hotel and restaurant, as it was from 1950 into the late 1980s.
The inn was originally built by funding from hundreds of community investors, who sold it in 1979 into to Jim and Donna Winner, who continued to run it as an inn. They sold it in the late 1980s, and it became an assisted-living home that closed in 2018.
The previous developer dropped the purchase contract after city officials decided to fight a variance issued by the zoning commission. Sharon officials said at the time that they contested the variance because the developer did not provide any business plans.
