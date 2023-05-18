SHARON – District Judge Travis P. Martwinski on Thursday postponed a hearing Thursday for State Towers owner Nancy Duker, and found former property manager Joseph Fusco, guilty of fire code violations.
“The case was continued for six months while we focus on the prosecution of Joseph Fusco,” Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said after Duker’s continuance in the morning.
Fusco, the building’s former property manager, was found guilty Thursday of failing to have operable and compliant fire doors protecting across stair towers, and failure to have operable and compliant smoke alarms through the building.
Earlier this month, Fusco was found guilty of failing to retain a rental license to operate non-owner-occupied units on eight of 17 citations. Fusco is now liable for more than $3,300 in fines. Fusco said he was appealing both rulings to the Court of Common Pleas.
Duker, 49, of Los Angeles, Calif., State Towers owner, was accused of the same code and fire violations.
The city municipal authority shut off aater and gas service to the seven-story apartment building at 632 E. State St., Sharon, April 14 due to non-payment of city sewer bills and because a faulty boiler had been leaking natural gas for months.
About 35 people were displaced. Twenty-six families were temporarily housed in a Shenango Township hotel with Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding. Thirteen residents have secured permanent housing.
Thursday in Martwinski's district court, Sharon Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Samson testified that on Sept. 14, during a response to a commercial fire call, he observed several fire code violations in the State Towers apartment building. Then, two days later, he returned to the building and hand-delivered a notice to Fusco outlining four violations. He said he also spoke to Fusco about those violations, and how to bring the building up to compliance.
“(Fusco) said it would be difficult to fix the violations because tenants weren’t paying their rent,” Samson testified.
Samson said after that he was unable to make contact with Fusco to arrange a follow-up inspection. After obtaining an administrative search warrant in April and inspecting the building, the violations were brought before the district judge earlier this month.
“I feel very confident saying those were life safety hazards,” Samson testified. “It would end up on CNN with 30 body bags in the front yard.”
Fusco’s attorney, William McConnell, argued that the fire code citations were fatally flawed.
McConnell said the city never adopted the 2015 International Fire Code correctly, and that his client was never informed by the city of his right to appeal the fire code violations.
“The city denied the defendant his due process,” McConnell said. “We think the fire code violations should be dismissed.”
Sharon City Solicitor William Madden said that even if the city did not adopt the 2015 fire code, the 2009 fire code held the same codes.
“These are serious violations,” Madden said. “He could have consulted with a lawyer. The city proved its case.”
Fiscus, who also serves as the city’s fire chief, said the next step in the State Towers situation is up to Fusco decision of whether to appeal.
