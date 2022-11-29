MERCER – A Mercer County Common Pleas judge sentenced a former youth pastor of a Hermitage church to several years in a state prison after he pleaded no contest to child sex charges.

Mark William Heotzler, 30, Chambersburg, Franklin County, was sentenced this month to a combined sentence of 7 years 6 months to 15 years in state prison followed by 14 years probation on child pornography-related charges involving 10 victims, all younger than 18.

Heotzler pleaded no contest July 27 to four counts of depicting child sex acts on a digital file, three counts of criminal solicitation to depicting child sex acts on a digital file, disseminating explicit sex material of a minor, and sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit.

A Grace Chapel Community Church pastor stated in August 2021 that Heotzler worked at Grace Chapel as a youth minister from May 2014 to April 2019. The church cooperated with the criminal investigation.

Heotzler was accused of crimes between 2015 and 2021, when state police said he made sexual advances toward minors and sent inappropriate images by text and over social media to juveniles, police said.

In the criminal complaint, police said Heotzler made sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy, by having the child remove all of his clothing and ride on Heotzler’s back.

State police from Mercer and Franklin counties cooperated on the investigation. In the complaint, police said the crimes are believed to have taken place at Heotzler’s former home on East State Street in Jefferson Township.

Hoetzler is a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania with a guilty plea March 4, 2021, to unlawful obscene contact with a minor. A Franklin County Common Pleas judge sentenced him to 3 to 23 months in county jail.