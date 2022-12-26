JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – For the third time this year the nearly 500 residents of the Forrest Brooke mobile home park found themselves socked with another water crisis and are under a boil-water notice.
Even worse, said Forrest Brooke resident Stacy Gongloff, it struck over the Christmas holidays.
“I was preparing a Christmas Eve brunch on Saturday and then all of a sudden we had no water,’’ Gongloff said. “My husband went out and got some bottled water so we could cook and eat.’’
The outage lasted over an hour, then partially returned, she added.
“It’s a slow trickle now,’’ Gongloff said on Monday. “And we’re still under a boil-water notice.’’
Forrest Brooke’s management office in the community had a sign on the door saying it was closed. A phone message left at the office wasn’t immediately returned on Monday.
Located along U.S. Route 62 west of Mercer, the community is served by two water well tanks in the park.
Gongloff shared texts that she said was sent to residents from Forrest Brooke managers over the past several days. The texts acknowledges bad water pressure and said a repair crew had been called. It asked all residents to conserve water, particularly those letting their taps drip in the belief it will prevent their water pipes from freezing.
“Letting your water drip is what causes the water tanks to run dry and not have time to fill back up,’’ one text said. “The water tanks are what gives us our pressure.’’
Another text said the tanks had been drained, resulting in the water pumps shutting off. But it added the pumps were back on, and again asked residents to go easy on using water as it would take time for the wells to fill up. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the pressure had not improved, Gongloff said.
“They try to blame it on us residents,’’ Gongloff said of Forrest Brooke managers.
Fellow community resident Don White agreed.
“It’s the wells that are the problem,’’ White said.
Also, another text said the state Department of Environmental Protection issued a boil-water notice, which happens when water pressure goes below a certain level.
A DEP spokesman didn’t immediately return a phone message on Monday, which was a state holiday.
Separate water outages struck the community in January and February that also involved boil water notices.
On Jan. 20, Forrest Brooke informed DEP that a waterline break led to a pump failure at one of the wells, Herald records show. Two days later, park managers told the agency that the pump had been replaced and two major leaks were identified.
Just three days later, Feb. 3, DEP said it was notified by Forrest Brooke that a pump had again failed, and another boil-water advisory was issued.
One well continued to operate, but the single pump could not keep up with demand when many were running water to prevent freezing waterlines in their homes, DEP records state.
Gongloff and White said the park raised rents in the summer with another increase set for Jan. 1.
“They raise the rent, and this is the results we get,’’ White said.
Park managers have not given any timetable on when the boil-water notice will be lifted, he said.
DEP requires a minimum of two water samples taken 24 hours apart to ensure the water is safe to drink.
Forrest Brooke’s two water wells have 271 water connections supplying 491 residents, according to DEP records from earlier this year. and more people have moved in, White said.
“The problems are the wells,’’ he said. “They’re serving more and more people as time goes on, and the wells don’t have the capacity to handle that.’’
Still, White said he and his wife want to stick around.
“We like it here,’’ he said.
