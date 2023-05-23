JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – Faced without having water for the second consecutive day, Shelbi Fox and her fiancé Travis Richards toss empty bottles and a bucket into their SUV.
The Forrest Brooke mobile home park residents drive five minutes to a spring where water flows out of a PVC pipe held up by a concrete block and bricks. Fox takes a break from filling the bottles.
“I’m glad I’m physically strong enough to do this,’’ she said.
Located in Jefferson Township Forrest Brooke residents once again find themselves dealing with a boil-water notice. This latest episode dates to April 1 when one of park’s water wells took a direct hit from lightening.
This isn’t a made-up story by park managers, Fox said.
“I was there sitting in my car watching when the lighting hit the well,’’ she said. “I thought I was going to have a heart attack.’’
In the beginning the couple’s trailer, where three of Fox’s children also live, had no water for days. The water system was repaired but the park sent them and other residents a boil-water notice.
Forrest Brooke and its nearly 500 residents have been plagued with water quality – and availability. Three times last year residents faced boil-water notice, including one that began on Christmas Eve.
Located along U.S. Route 62 west of Mercer, the community is served by two water well tanks in the park.
Forrest Brooke’s wells have 271 water connections supplying 491 residents, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection records from 2021.
The couple said park managers told them the water system was getting fixed with drinkable water expected by the end of May.
In checking with DEP though it looks to be longer.
The Forest Park Mobile Home Park water system has been on a boil-water water advisory since April 1 due to both source wells being impacted by storms and a power outage, Tom Decker, a DEP spokesman said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. Because of the size of the system serving the mobile home park, both wells are needed to provide adequate quantity to keep up with demands, he added.
“It took owners a little over two weeks to install two new pumps but even with both wells up and running, only average water demands could be meet consistently until a well controller unit can be installed,’’ Decker’s statement said. “The DEP has been notified that all parts needed for the well controller are now available, but it will take another 2-3 weeks to assemble and install.’’
When water has been shut off like Tuesday the couple trek to the spring water site. The water collected there is used to flush their toilets.
“This past month we’ve spent as much money if not more on buying bottled water at stores than we have on food,’’ Richards said.
A kitchen manager at a Hermitage restaurant, he said he regularly brings home buckets of water from work.
“And that’s just so we can take sponge baths,’’ Richards said. “I’m afraid for us to use park water to bathe in.’’
While the mobile home park has a large water buffalo on the site for residents, it has a cardboard sign with a handwritten note saying, “Not for drinking.’’
Residents are limited on how much water they can daily take, Richards said.
“When they shut off the water that’s why sometimes we have to go to the spring to get water to flush our toilets,’’ he said.
Fox fumed residents haven’t had their monthly rent reduced to make up for the expense in having to buy bottled water to drink.
“Part our rent goes to pay for that water,’’ she said.
Forrest Brooke managers told the couple that the water was shut off Monday at the park to allow for the water system to be upgraded, Richards said. Trucks from a water well company were observed at the park on Tuesday.
Two women at the mobile home park’s office on Tuesday referred all questions to the park’s owner, Continental Communities based in Oak Brook, Ill. A woman answering the phone at that office late Tuesday afternoon referred any questions to Forrest Brooke managers.
But when told managers referred questions to the main office, the woman said she would try to find someone who could respond. There was no immediate response by phone or email.
On its website the company states each community owned by Continental Communities is managed by a wholly-owned subsidiary, Continental Management Services, which is responsible for overseeing and implementing on-site community operating and management functions.
Both Fox and Richards readily acknowledge the company is reinvesting in upgrades at the park. On Tuesday a local landscaper was planting trees and laying mulch at the park’s entrance.
A short section of road in the park was recently paved and the mail center, a trailer where resides collect their mail, was completely refurbished.
“But why are they putting their money in that when we can’t drink their water,’’ Fox questioned.
