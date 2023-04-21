SHARON – Four Democrats are running for three Sharon City Council nominations in the May primaries.
The candidates are incumbents Molly Corbett Bundrant, David Koerth, and Carl Sizer III; with newcomer Christopher Ford.
Molly Corbett Bundrant
Bundrant has served almost two 4-year terms on the city council. According to Sharon’s Home Rule Charter, a council member can serve for only 12 years, so if Bundrant wins a 4-year term, it would be her last.
Bundrant, 43, works as a behavior intervention specialist in a Sharon school. She has three children in the Sharon City School District and regularly volunteers at their schools. She is a member of the Penn State alumni board, the Slovenia Club, the Sharon Recreation Commission, and serves as president for the Sharon girls softball association.
Bundrant wanted to run for another term to help the city create a comprehensive plan and to manage the Sharon fund with Penn State Shenango.
“We’re working on creating a system on how to dole out the Sharon Economic Development Fund,” Bundrant said. “We’ve done so much work on that and I want to continue to work on that.”
Bundrant said the funds with Penn State, the Sharon Economic Development Fund, and the Launch Box, were the best things on which the city spent American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We hired our city manager and he’s put all the right people in the heads of departments, the budget is balanced,” Bundrant said. “We’ve come a long way in eight years. I think we’re on the right track. I just want to keep it up.”
Christopher Ford
Ford, 33, is an operation manager at TLC Livery and Removal Services and union representative at Alliance for Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities.
Ford is a member of the Mercer County NAACP, the Sharon Recreation Commission, the Prince Hall Master Mason, Twin City Elks, and the American Red Cross.
He said one of the issues in the city is growth and economic development in all parts of the city.
“I will work closely with the city, school, county, state, and federal governments to help us be the best city and school system that we can be,” Ford said.
Ford said people are talking about different issues in the city.
“They’re talking about growth, change, and the betterment of our city as a whole,” Ford said.
David Koerth
Incumbent David Koerth is in his fourth year on city council. He was appointed for two years, then was elected for a second 2-year term.
Koerth, 43, is a delivery driver, commander of the Sharon American Legion, and sits on the animal shelter board.
“We’re getting all these grants for the downtown, which is great, but we can’t forget about our neighborhoods,” Koerth said.
He wants to work on figuring out how to get the police department more manpower.
“The amount of calls in 2022 was 22,000 calls and there are only 28 officers,” Koerth said. “As council, we’ve got to figure out how we can get more manpower. We don’t have enough officers.”
Koerth also said that garbage is a hot button issue.
“I brought it up that I think we should look into doing it ourselves and saving the citizens a few bucks potentially,” Koerth said.
Koerth said he is proud of the downtown management.
“I’m glad I said ‘yes’ to that,” Koerth said. “There are 30 different people interested in moving a business to Sharon. It’s good for the city.”
Carl Sizer III
Sizer, 33, in his fourth year on Sharon City Council, is chief financial officer at Primary Health Network, treasurer of the Penn State Alumni Association, a member of the Beautification Commission, a WaterFire volunteer, and a member of the Sharon Industrial Development Authority.
Sizer said one of the focus areas has been downtown development.
“We’ve worked on that extensively for three to four years,” Sizer said. “It’s been challenging, and I’m looking forward to seeing some of the projects come to fruition.”
Another priority for Sizer is blight and neighborhood development.
“The demo program has transformed some neighborhoods for the better,” Sizer said. “We’ll continue to do this and after the demo is completed we’ve looked for ways to develop vacant spaces.”
One example is the Lots to Love program, for which Sizer is very proud.
“It’s been overwhelmingly successful,” Sizer said. “I think it’s been an excellent collaboration.”
Sizer is also proud of the way city council has handled the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“I hear a lot of people are energetic about the projects we’ve announced with new restaurants and businesses,” Sizer said. “People are excited to see the projects happen.”
