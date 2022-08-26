SHARON – Sharon business owners are hosting a free country and rock music concert today to show their gratitude to their customers and the city.
The owners of Warehouse Sales, Mike and Sonja Lisac, who also own several commercial buildings in the city, are hosting “Rocking the Rails” from 3 to 10 p.m. behind the business at 200 W. Silver Street.
Live bands will be featured starting with “Five Deep” at 3 p.m.; Kevin Dale at 5 p.m. and headliner Chris Higbee at 7 p.m. In between performers, local band “The Hellbenders” will keep the music going.
Mike Lisac said they’ve offered a free concert on and off for the past 15 years. The celebration started out as a customer appreciation party years ago.
“It’s kind of been our way of showing our customers and the town how much we appreciate them and a way to give back,” Mike said. “Generally people in town become our customers at one point when they need something.”
Mike has been friends with Christ Higbee for 10 years, which made it easy to invite him to be the headliner.
The couple also invited only local restaurants to the event, and the Sharon Fraternal Order of Police will host a raffle fundraiser. Winners will receive gift certificates for $1,000, $750 or $500 to Shooters Supplies in West Middlesex.
“I lost my brother who was a police officer and I always wanted to support our Sharon police officers and get to know them better,” Mike said.
Local vendors include Haitian Sensation, Sharon; Smoky Martin’s BBQ, Hermitage; and Hometown Pizza, Sharpsville and West Side Beverage, Sharon.
The Lisacs also own six commercial buildings in the city: the former Army Navy store, the building that houses Firebean Espresso, Susie’s Home Decor & More and Baroni Productions Photography Studio. He also owns the building that houses Infinite Consortium Gaming across from the Sharon City Center Plaza.
Mike started buying Sharon buildings in 2006 hoping to encourage more people to come to the downtown area.
“I was committed to the city with my store, so I thought by buying the buildings and fixing them up it would help to draw more customers downtown to my store, as well as other businesses,” he said. “I also saw it as a way to help draw more customers to Sharon overall.”
