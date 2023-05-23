SHARON — Ideally, everyone should see a dentist every six months — but for some local residents, that may not be an option due to either a lack of dental insurance or providers who don’t accept Medicare or Medicaid.
As a physician and dentist who has practiced in Hermitage since 2001, Dr. John Clemenza said that lack of access to dental care is a problem with potentially serious consequences for patients.
“If they’re not getting routine dental screenings or care, that might lead to problems like tooth decay or gum tissue problems,” Clemenza said. “And a lot of people that have issues they keep putting off end up in the emergency room.”
Those in need could receive relief through an upcoming free dental clinic hosted by the Buhl Regional Health Foundation and Remote Area Medical, or RAM, on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, at Sharon High School, 1129 E. State St., Sharon.
All of RAM’s services will be provided free of charge, and no ID is required. Free dental services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and the clinic’s doors will open each day at 6 a.m., according to a press release.
Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.
The clinic’s patient parking lot will open by 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 9, and will remain open for the clinic’s duration. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding the clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided, the release states.
Work on bringing the free dental clinic to Sharon started when Buhl Regional Health Foundation officials looked at what the community’s needs were, and a gap in dental services “rose to the top,” foundation Director of Programming Kateri Linn said.
As officials researched how to address this need, they were connected to RAM, founded in 1985 by Stan Brock — also known as co-host of the “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” TV series.
Since its founding, nearly 200,000 RAM volunteers have treated more than 910,500 individuals and delivered more than $189.5 million worth of free healthcare services, according to RAM’s information.
More than 95 percent of RAM’s operations take place within the U.S., with other clinics offering a variety of free dental, vision, and medical care.
Although RAM could bring the equipment, software and team leads to make the clinic possible, they required a local organization to act as the community host group and a leading official to volunteer at a RAM clinic.
Buhl Regional Health Foundation could serve as the community host group, while Linn volunteered at a RAM clinic that provided dental, vision and medical carelast September outside of Albany, N.Y.
“It was very eye-opening, but it was also fulfilling and motivating,” Linn said of the experience.”It helped me feel confident in partnering with RAM, and confident in our community.”
Aside from its partnership with RAM, foundation officials also partnered with Sharon City School District to secure Sharon Senior High School for the dental clinic. Other local officials have also been supportive, Linn said.
“It makes me so proud of our community and this team, because it’s the first clinic of this kind for the area and everyone from the school, to the city, to the police chief has been 100 percent supportive,” Linn said.
However, the clinic also needs volunteers ranging from medical providers like dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, and EMTs, to general volunteers who could help with hospitality, check-ins and check-outs, volunteer registration, and other tasks, Linn said.
Clemenza, who is serving on the dental clinic’s leadership team, said there are about 10 volunteer dentists so far. The University of Pittsburgh Dental School will also provide some student volunteers, while RAM will provide liability coverage for any retired dentists who want to participate.
Clemenza said officials are still looking for more dentist volunteers, and added that the dental field doesn’t normally see much publicity or assistance, despite the need in the community, compared to other medical issues.
“I was really shocked and surprised at how much the Buhl Regional Health Foundation wanted to become involved and put their foot forward to help the community like this in the dental field,” Clemenza said. “To put forth their organization to try and bridge that gap, it really is a great service to have the foundation looking out for the community.”
Also serving on the dental clinic’s leadership team is Tracy Schliep, a retired nurse who is helping to plan the event and recruiting volunteers.
As of last week, Schliep said there were about 70 volunteers registered, including dentists and other position, and that the dental clinic needed a minimum of 100 volunteers.
“I’d like to have about 120 people, because we have to set up the clinic on a Friday, and then run the clinic all day Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll need to watch the parking lot overnight,” Schliep said.
Aside from recruiting individuals, Schliep said she hopes to recruit local organizations that could provide multiple volunteers covering multiple shifts.
Schliep also tries to tailor her message due to the variety of positions that need filled and the diversity of those interested in volunteering, although the core reason for volunteering remains the same — a desire to improve the community and help the people who live here.
“There are younger folks, older folks, retired people, working people giving up a weekend — it’s a pretty diverse group of people,” Schliep said.
Those volunteers will need support too, which is why fellow leadership team member Rachel Meszaros is lining up accommodations and food for the clinic’s staff and volunteers.
This includes arranging hotel rooms at The Park Inn by Radisson for the members of RAM, as well as three meals a day for 100 to 120 people, Meszaros said.
Although this is the area’s first such clinic, Meszaros said she was able to pull from her experience working at Quaker Steak and Lube when it came to planning how to feed so many volunteers. This included arranging meals as a buffet and keeping food fresh for extended time periods at breakfast, lunch and dinner, instead of temporarily closing the clinic so volunteers can eat.
“Depending on how many people show up for the clinic and how long their procedures will take, we have to make sure the volunteers can eat when they’re able, and that someone gets the same quality whether they’re the first one in line or the last,” Meszaros said.
Local restaurants have responded enthusiastically to the clinic so far, with the Lube providing Saturday dinner, Giovanni providing Saturday lunch, and Valley Kitchen providing breakfast, along with vegetarian or vegan options for certain volunteers, Meszaros said.
“Nobody’s given me a ‘no’ so far, they all want to be involved and recognize the importance of what we’re doing,” Meszaros said.
Linn said officials hope to have all the medical provider volunteers signed up by Friday, May 26, and all general volunteers by Thursday, June 1.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the Buhl Regional Health Foundation’s website at buhlregionalhealthfoundation.org/dental. The website features information and a link, “Volunteer Registration,” that will take volunteer applicants to RAM’s website.
Potential volunteers or people who need assistance with the registration process can contact Schliep at 724-699-7247.
Information will also be posted to the Facebook page “RAM Free Clinic — Sharon, Pa. (Dental Only),” where RAM Media Relations Coordinator Chris Cannon said updates leading up to and during the clinic will be posted.
